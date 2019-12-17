JB Hi-Fi's Flogging Anthem Off For $4 Again, Along With Other Stuff You'd Rather Buy

Image: Supplied

Still need something cheap for Christmas? JB's flogging off a bunch of games from $24 and under, and most of them are pretty damn good. Oh, and there's Anthem as well.

It's not the only place that's pushing out a ton of PS4 games for relatively cheap — EB Games and Amazon are discounting aggressively as well, and we'll have a list of those deals shortly — but if you're pottering around JB, there's a ton of solid games for decent prices.

God of War, Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn, Nioh and Bloodborne are all going for $17, and for two bucks more you can get the Wipeout Omega Collection, No Man's Sky, Destiny 2: Forsaken and The Last Guardian. There's also Detroit: Become Human and Days Gone for $24, but the former is cheaper at EB and Amazon right now.

Here's a curated list, but there's tons of Xbox games for cheap here, Nintendo games on sale, and PS4 games here.

Tons more to be found here.