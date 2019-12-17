JB Hi-Fi's Flogging Anthem Off For $4 Again, Along With Other Stuff You'd Rather Buy

Still need something cheap for Christmas? JB's flogging off a bunch of games from $24 and under, and most of them are pretty damn good. Oh, and there's Anthem as well.
It's not the only place that's pushing out a ton of PS4 games for relatively cheap — EB Games and Amazon are discounting aggressively as well, and we'll have a list of those deals shortly — but if you're pottering around JB, there's a ton of solid games for decent prices.
God of War, Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn, Nioh and Bloodborne are all going for $17, and for two bucks more you can get the Wipeout Omega Collection, No Man's Sky, Destiny 2: Forsaken and The Last Guardian. There's also Detroit: Become Human and Days Gone for $24, but the former is cheaper at EB and Amazon right now.
Here's a curated list, but there's tons of Xbox games for cheap here, Nintendo games on sale, and PS4 games here.
- That's You: $9
- Hidden Agenda: $9
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided: $9
- Anthem (PC, XBO): $4
- Torment: Tides of Numanera (PS4): $9
- Warhammer End Times: Vermintide (PS4): $9
- The Order 1886: $10
- Batman: The Telltale Series (PS4): $14
- Wolfenstein: The New Order (PS4): $15
- God of War: $17
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (PS4): $17
- Last of Us Remastered: $17
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection: $17
- Nioh (PS4): $17
- Bloodborne: $17
- Marvel's Spiderman: $19
- Assassin's Creed Origins (PS4): $19
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4): $19
- Shadow of the Colossus: $19
- Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition (PS4): $19
- No Man's Sky (PS4): $19
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4): $19
- Uncharted The Lost Legacy (PS4): $17
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (PS4): $19
- Shadow of War (PS4): $19
- Wipeout Omega Collection: $19
- The Last Guardian: $19
- Ghost Recon Wildlands (PS4): $19
- Owlboy (PS4): $19
- Nintendo Labo VR Kit - Set 1: $29
- Nintendo Labo VR Kit - Set 2: $29
- Trials Rising Gold Edition (Switch): $29
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Switch): $39
- Jedi Fallen Order (PS4, XBO): $59
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4, XBO): $69
- Modern Warfare Remastered (XBO): $39
- Yakuza 0 (PS4): $24.95
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (PS4, XBO): $25
- Civilization 6 (PS4, XBO): $49
Tons more to be found here.
The prices are good for sure but JB frequently sell used games as new and repack/shrink wrap them on site.
Not all the time but when they have a sale. Not a big issue if you know what you’re getting isn’t brand new.
Are you sure that they're actually selling second hand stock as new? There are multiple reasons why a shop might open and reseal a box besides trying to deceive customers into thinking a second hand copy is new.
If the store has a no questions asked returns policy, then returned stock would not generally be considered to be second hand, and may need resealing. If the store has empty boxes for the game on the floor, then they probably have the discs and manuals behind the counter ready to be repacked. Such stock would be unsealed or resealed, despite being new.
This happened to me as well. I bought two copies of a game for friends at the JB after Christmas sales and both were told the codes had already been used when they went to install them (install from disc then register in Steam). There was nothing on either case to indicate they were used or trade-ins & they appeared to be in original packaging.