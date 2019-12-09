My Favourite Games Of 2019: Giselle Rosman

For me, games often have places.

Untitled Goose Game

I’m on a train heading from Brisbane to Melbourne, surrounded by game devs making games. The jam is on the tracks, so I can settle back and discover the joy of The Untitled Goose Game. I love games that make me laugh, with unique aesthetic styles and top soundtracks. The Goose brought it all.

Overwatch

Image: Blizzard

It’s been a loooong week. I’m on my couch, my brain is idling. My comfort game, my Serrels porridge game if you will, is still Overwatch. I know the characters and the maps, when you find a fun team that works as a team, it gives me the quick fix gameplay I have time for. While the lack of updates and new things this year has been a bit disappointing, I’m looking forward to checking out Overwatch 2.

Overcooked

I’m on my couch again, but this time with the family - the answer for that is Overcooked. Local multiplayers, they rarely make money, but they make so many good times. The chaos, the laughter, and yes, the frustration - it’s like an intense microcosm of family life on screen.

Cricket 19

I’m in a new studio. I moved from free to play mobile at Hipster Whale to console sports titles at Big Ant. As a Recruitment Agent I recommend you play the games of the studio you’re applying for. Time to follow my own advice. I’ve never really played a sports title before, so Cricket 19 was new to me. I’m still getting into the swing of it, and have to resist getting sleepy to the crowd.

Summer and the sounds of cricket on the box usually makes me sleep on the couch. This summer, maybe I’ll play instead.

An honourable mention also goes to Just Dance 2019. While I lack any of the required coordination, this game is keeping my teenager, who has an aversion to ‘actual’ sport, fit.

Giselle Rosman is the long-running Australian organiser of the Global Game Jam, the director of the International Game Developer Association's Melbourne chapter, and a talent scout for Big Ant Studios. You can follow her on Twitter.

The above was transcribed from an interview.