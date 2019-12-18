New Sony Gadget Adds Two More Buttons To The Dualshock 4

Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

One of the most prevalent features in high-end third-party PlayStation 4 controllers is rear paddle buttons. Sony’s new Back Button Attachment, coming to the U.S. and Canada in January for $49.95, adds a pair of programmable buttons to the back of the Dualshock 4.

Update: We've updated this post with Australian pricing and the release date.

The Back Button Attachment, announced today via the PlayStation Blog, connects to the bottom of the Dualshock 4 via the utility port, with a pass-through audio jack so players can still plug in their headphones.

Once plugged in, players have access to two paddle-like buttons, which can be remapped to any function on the Dualshock 4. It sports a dedicated remapping button, as well as an OLED display to keep track of button assignments.

It’s all sorts of fancy. I like the way it makes the Dualshock 4 look like it’s sporting a large package. That generates confidence, which is very important in competitive situations.

Sony’s Dualshock 4 Back Button Attachment goes on sale from February 14 in Australia for $49.95.

  • Hawkchop Guest

    Getting us ready for the new ps5 control? I’ll get one And give it a crack .

  • bass400 @bass400

    Hmm, probably a pass for me, but bodes well for the PS5.

    • bass400 @bass400

      I just had a look on the PS website and it doesn’t do macros. So you can assign existing buttons, but not combinations eg, R2 + triangle for all you charge-blade users ;)
      So I’ll pass on it.

      • Dig dug Guest

        I was specifically wondering about this functionality. I love it on the fps strikepack, Pity that device was a bit of a pain.

  • knifeyspooney @knifeyspooney

    I think this is great. It looks like it'll help people bring their PS4 dualshocks to the PS5

    • James @jamesh

      I think it is more likely that there will be some cross-generation games that can make special use of this when played on a PS4. Paying $50 per controller to bring my old worn out controllers to the PS5 doesn't seem like a great investment.

      • knifeyspooney @knifeyspooney

        Yeah I think you are right. I'll end up buying 1 and just swap between controllers when I need to recharge one of them

  • hoi_polloi @hoi_polloi

    So I'm guessing all this talk about the Dualshock 5 having a screen could be true, but the screen would be dedicated to button remapping perhaps?

    Not sure if it's something I'd get much benefit out of, but the idea is fantastic and it sure beats out paying $200+ for the rear buttons of an 'elite' controller.



