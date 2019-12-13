To go with the already-released Stormtrooper, Fortnite is getting some extra Star Wars stuff in the form of skins for Rey, Finn and a Sith Trooper.
They’re available now in the game’s item shop.
They’re back, and in greater numbers.
Get the Rey, Finn and Sith Trooper Outfits in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/zh6xJSj6Ct
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 13, 2019
