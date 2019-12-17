Seven Games That Were Almost My Game Of The Decade

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

You Can Get A Switch Lite For $224 This Week

switch lite deals australia

If you missed out on all the Black Friday Switch deals, turns out one even better was hiding around the corner.

A cheeky OzBargain user has spotted a nice surprise in a catalogue for The Good Guys, the whitegoods retailer that JB Hi-Fi acquired in 2016. From this Thursday, you'll be able to grab a grey version - not the fancier yellow or turquoise - of the Switch Lite for $224:

Image: OzBargain

It's miles better than any of the deals that were going around Black Friday, when most places were selling models of the Switch Lite for $279 or $289. It's not as colourful, sure, but it's a solid chunk of change to have Fire Emblem or Mario Kart 8 in a jacket pocket.

The deal is advertised only in the catalogue for now, but keep an eye on Good Guys' Nintendo listings just in case it becomes available online - otherwise you'll have to truck into a nearby store to grab one.

Nintendo Switch Lite: The Kotaku Review

The Nintendo Switch Lite is one of the finest handheld gaming devices I’ve ever used. It’s sturdy, stylish, and comfortable. It launches with a library that’s already over 2,500 games strong. If all you’re looking for from the Nintendo Switch is personal, portable play, it’s perfect. But is that all you’re looking for?

Read more

Comments

  • agentofevil @agentofevil

    I bet any store you price match at will let you get any colour. They are all the same rrp

    0
  • darath @darath

    Is there any chance the Nintendo Switch will be getting more deals soon?

    0
  • agentofevil @agentofevil

    very unlikely. an already cheaper model leaves nintendo little incentive to discount.

    0
  • ruddaga @ruddaga

    Was a misprint. Correct price is there now.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioshock-infinite death-threats feature gamergate harassment metroid-other-m sexism surviving-despite-it-all tomb-raider

The Cost Of Being A Woman Who Covers Video Games

Now that it’s 2020, I keep thinking about how it felt to be a woman writing about gender in video games back in 2010.
au feature gta-v steam steam-awards the-steam-awards

A 6-Year-Old Game Has Won A Steam Award, Again

After a month of voting the results are in for the 4th annual Steam Awards. Things were a little different this year and a game released in September 2013 once again took out one of the top spots.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles