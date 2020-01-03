How To Die Immediately In Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium is injected with some of the best video game writing of 2019. Hell, maybe even the best of the decade.

Equal parts hilarious and bleak, it sucks you into its deranged world from the moment you craft your character. It also enjoys trying to kill you in creative ways, which is something that can happen within 30-seconds of stepping into the world. Here's how to trigger it... or avoid it if that's how you roll.

For this to work you need a weak-arse character with a 'psy of 1. To save time, you can choose the 'Thinker' out of the pre-rolled characters to achieve this.

After skipping past the conversation with your 'Ancient Reptilian Brain' you find yourself dropped into the world, seemingly awakening with the worst hangover of anyone's life.

Make your way immediately over to the ceiling fan. Not I've managed to off my dude in two ways - by grabbing at the neck-tie and turning on the light. The success of the former is based on a die roll and can be successful, which is not what we want here. I recommend having a tug on the light.

You'll take damage immediately and because your 'endurance' is so low you cop immediate chest pain that leads to imminent death.

You'll get some fun internal monologue options along the way, though.

Ever on-brand, the game gives you an obituary that will simultaneously make you chortle and round house kick you in the heart.

Whether you plan on purposely murdering your character or not, I highly recommend Disco Elysium to anyone who enjoys a rich immersive world and brilliant writing. And if that doesn't sell you on it, the game is weird enough to make chatting with your necktie a thing.