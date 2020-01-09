Every Big Game Coming Out In January

If you missed my bumbling misadventures in Jedi: Fallen Order, fear not! You can enjoy all the banter with my pal Paul, Salacious Crumb impressions, lightsaber flailing, and more in this YouTube archive.

Escape From Tarkov Developers Say Adding Playable Women Would Be A 'Huge Amount Of Work'

Battlestate Games, the studio behind the newly popular online shooter Escape From Tarkov, says they won’t implement playable female protagonists for “game lore” reasons and because it would be too much work. Right now, you can only play Escape From Tarkov as a man.
alienware au ces-2020 feature switch

Alienware Has Basically Made A Switch Clone

The dream of a portable PC has been floating around for years, even before the Switch became everyone's portable gaming device. And that dream isn't dead, with Alienware showing off Concept UFO at CES, a handheld device that's basically a Switch for your Steam library.

