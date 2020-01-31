ScribbleTaku

Vanna's last drawing was indeed Cook, Serve, Delicious 2, which everyone guessed (but not before FacelessMan).
Today's game, however, might prove a little trickier.
It's one that we've definitely featured before, and it's a game related to something that's been in the news recently. I'd be surprised if anyone spots what this is from though - and bonus points if you pick the specific faction.
Enough hints! Good luck.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink