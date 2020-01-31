Nintendo Is Releasing An Animal Crossing Switch, And It Is Beautiful

ScribbleTaku

can you guess the game

Vanna's last drawing was indeed Cook, Serve, Delicious 2, which everyone guessed (but not before FacelessMan).

Today's game, however, might prove a little trickier.

It's one that we've definitely featured before, and it's a game related to something that's been in the news recently. I'd be surprised if anyone spots what this is from though - and bonus points if you pick the specific faction.

Enough hints! Good luck.

