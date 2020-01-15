Watch Nintendo's First 2020 Smash Ultimate Direct Here

Every Big Game Coming Out In January

Pokemon kicked off the Nintendo Directs for 2020, and now it's Smash Ultimate's turn.

Nintendo has announced that there'll be a Smash direct running for about 35 minutes on January 17, 1:00am AEDT. It'll be a mega deep-dive into an upcoming DLC character, and with some of the rumours that have flown around, it's sounding like Devil May Cry's Dante is a solid bet.

As always, Masahiro Sakurai will lead the presentation. Having just got the versatile Terry to the roster, I'm hoping the next DLC character - it's probably Dante, but I'll hold out hope for my boy Psyduck to get his time to shine.

You can watch the Smash direct below.

What DLC characters would you like to see in Smash Ultimate this year?

