Watch Nintendo's First 2020 Smash Ultimate Direct Here

Pokemon kicked off the Nintendo Directs for 2020, and now it's Smash Ultimate's turn.

Nintendo has announced that there'll be a Smash direct running for about 35 minutes on January 17, 1:00am AEDT. It'll be a mega deep-dive into an upcoming DLC character, and with some of the rumours that have flown around, it's sounding like Devil May Cry's Dante is a solid bet.

As always, Masahiro Sakurai will lead the presentation. Having just got the versatile Terry to the roster, I'm hoping the next DLC character - it's probably Dante, but I'll hold out hope for my boy Psyduck to get his time to shine.

You can watch the Smash direct below.

Nintendo's Smash Ultimate Direct: The Latest Character Is..

What DLC characters would you like to see in Smash Ultimate this year?