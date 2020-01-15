Watch Nintendo's First 2020 Smash Ultimate Direct Here

Pokemon kicked off the Nintendo Directs for 2020, and now it's Smash Ultimate's turn.
Nintendo has announced that there'll be a Smash direct running for about 35 minutes on January 17, 1:00am AEDT. It'll be a mega deep-dive into an upcoming DLC character, and with some of the rumours that have flown around, it's sounding like Devil May Cry's Dante is a solid bet.
As always, Masahiro Sakurai will lead the presentation. Having just got the versatile Terry to the roster, I'm hoping the next DLC character - it's probably Dante, but I'll hold out hope for my boy Psyduck to get his time to shine.
You can watch the Smash direct below.
Nintendo's Smash Ultimate Direct: The Latest Character Is..
What DLC characters would you like to see in Smash Ultimate this year?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink