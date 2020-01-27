The Week In Games: Something Need Doing?

Get ready to build some barracks and click some peons, Warcraft III: Reforged is coming out this week for PC and Mac.
I’ve barely played World of Warcraft, but I’ve played HOURS of Warcraft 3. I would make my own maps, play online with random players or play the campaign. To this day, my brother and I will still randomly use peon voice lines from Warcraft 3 during conversations. “Work, Work.” I’m excited to play this game again with a whole new visual look.
Beyond Warcraft III, a long list of other games are coming out this week for nearly every platform. Kentucky Route Zero finds its way to consoles this week, which is exciting! Journey To The Savage Planet looks like an interesting first-person adventure game and is releasing of PS4, Xbox One and PC on Jan 28. Something called Speaking Simulator is coming out next week too, whatever that is.
Other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, Jan 27
-
Stone | Xbox One
-
Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator | Switch
-
Super Tennis | Switch
-
The Manse On Soracca | PC
-
Humble Rumble | PC
-
Dungeon Cards | PC
-
Battle Polygon | PC
Tuesday, Jan 28
-
Warcraft III: Reforged | PC, Mac
-
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
-
Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire | PS4, Xbox One
-
The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters | PC
-
Journey To The Savage Planet | PS4, Xbox One, PC
-
DCL: The Game | PC
-
Actual Sunlight | Switch
-
Box Kid Adventures | PC
-
Effie | PC
-
Mummy | PC
-
Warhammer Underworlds: Online | PC
Wednesday, Jan 29
-
Coffee Talk | Switch, PC, Mac
-
Lode Runner Legacy | PS4
-
Music Racer | PS4, Xbox One
-
Top Run | PS4
-
Horse Farm | Switch
-
Demonheart: Hunters | PC
-
Mortal Glory | PC
-
The Pedestrian | PC
-
Voidspace | PC
Thursday, Jan 30
-
Prison Princess | Switch
-
Speaking Simulator | Switch, PC
-
Skellboy | Switch, PC, Mac
-
Sisters Royale | PS4, Switch
-
The Incredible Adventures Of Van Helsing III | PS4
-
Never Again | Switch
-
It Came From Outer Space And Ate Our Brains | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
-
Arc Of Alchemist | PS4, Switch
-
Code Shifter | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Labyrinth Of The Witch | PC
-
Bookbound Brigade | PS4, PC
-
Ascendant Hearts | Switch
-
Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition | Switch
-
Autobahn Police Simulator 2 | PS4
-
Mad Age & This Guy | PS4
-
Sparkle 4 Tales | Switch
-
UORiS DX | Switch
-
Eclipse Edge Of Light | Switch
-
Ministry Of Broadcast | PC, Mac
-
Black Powder Red Earth | PC, Mac
-
DanielX.net Paint Composer | PC
-
The Secret Order 8: Return To The Buried Kingdom | PC, Mac
Friday, Jan 31
-
HyperDot | Xbox One, PC, Mac
-
Ash Of Gods: Redemption | PS4
-
Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge | PS4, Switch, PC
-
Hypercharge: Unboxed | Switch
-
oOo: Ascension | PS4
-
The Inner Friend | PS4
-
Kwaiden: Azuma Manor Story | PS4
-
Saboteur! | PS4
-
Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition | Switch
-
Touchdown Pinball | Switch
-
Milo’s Quest | Switch
-
Super Battle Cards | Switch
-
Reknum | Switch
-
Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition | Switch
-
Skatemasta Tcheco | PC
-
Unlock The King 2 | PC, Mac
-
HexON | PC, Mac
Saturday, Feb 1
-
Fever Cabin | PC
