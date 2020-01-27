The Week In Games: Something Need Doing?

Get ready to build some barracks and click some peons, Warcraft III: Reforged is coming out this week for PC and Mac.

I’ve barely played World of Warcraft, but I’ve played HOURS of Warcraft 3. I would make my own maps, play online with random players or play the campaign. To this day, my brother and I will still randomly use peon voice lines from Warcraft 3 during conversations. “Work, Work.” I’m excited to play this game again with a whole new visual look.

Beyond Warcraft III, a long list of other games are coming out this week for nearly every platform. Kentucky Route Zero finds its way to consoles this week, which is exciting! Journey To The Savage Planet looks like an interesting first-person adventure game and is releasing of PS4, Xbox One and PC on Jan 28. Something called Speaking Simulator is coming out next week too, whatever that is.

Other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, Jan 27

Stone | Xbox One

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator | Switch

Super Tennis | Switch

The Manse On Soracca | PC

Humble Rumble | PC

Dungeon Cards | PC

Battle Polygon | PC

Tuesday, Jan 28

Warcraft III: Reforged | PC, Mac

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire | PS4, Xbox One

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters | PC

Journey To The Savage Planet | PS4, Xbox One, PC

DCL: The Game | PC

Actual Sunlight | Switch

Box Kid Adventures | PC

Effie | PC

Mummy | PC

Warhammer Underworlds: Online | PC

Wednesday, Jan 29

Coffee Talk | Switch, PC, Mac

Lode Runner Legacy | PS4

Music Racer | PS4, Xbox One

Top Run | PS4

Horse Farm | Switch

Demonheart: Hunters | PC

Mortal Glory | PC

The Pedestrian | PC

Voidspace | PC

Thursday, Jan 30

Prison Princess | Switch

Speaking Simulator | Switch, PC

Skellboy | Switch, PC, Mac

Sisters Royale | PS4, Switch

The Incredible Adventures Of Van Helsing III | PS4

Never Again | Switch

It Came From Outer Space And Ate Our Brains | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Arc Of Alchemist | PS4, Switch

Code Shifter | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Labyrinth Of The Witch | PC

Bookbound Brigade | PS4, PC

Ascendant Hearts | Switch

Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition | Switch

Autobahn Police Simulator 2 | PS4

Mad Age & This Guy | PS4

Sparkle 4 Tales | Switch

UORiS DX | Switch

Eclipse Edge Of Light | Switch

Ministry Of Broadcast | PC, Mac

Black Powder Red Earth | PC, Mac

DanielX.net Paint Composer | PC

The Secret Order 8: Return To The Buried Kingdom | PC, Mac

Friday, Jan 31

HyperDot | Xbox One, PC, Mac

Ash Of Gods: Redemption | PS4

Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge | PS4, Switch, PC

Hypercharge: Unboxed | Switch

oOo: Ascension | PS4

The Inner Friend | PS4

Kwaiden: Azuma Manor Story | PS4

Saboteur! | PS4

Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition | Switch

Touchdown Pinball | Switch

Milo’s Quest | Switch

Super Battle Cards | Switch

Reknum | Switch

Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition | Switch

Skatemasta Tcheco | PC

Unlock The King 2 | PC, Mac

HexON | PC, Mac

Saturday, Feb 1