Weekends are a great time for not-Pokemon catching, really.

The first game on my list this weekend is Temtem, the Kickstarter game that totally isn't ripping off Pokemon which is currently in beta. I've been hearing some great things about the game, and it's super vibrant and colourful, so it's a perfect time to check it out.

Another game on my list for the weekend: scything through the rest of a Control playthrough, doing a bit of PC modding and testing, and generally just a lot of boring, old fashioned life admin.

What are you playing this weekend?