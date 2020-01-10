Here's The Next Two Cards From Magic's Theros Beyond Death Set

temtem fake pokemon

Weekends are a great time for not-Pokemon catching, really.

The first game on my list this weekend is Temtem, the Kickstarter game that totally isn't ripping off Pokemon which is currently in beta. I've been hearing some great things about the game, and it's super vibrant and colourful, so it's a perfect time to check it out.

Another game on my list for the weekend: scything through the rest of a Control playthrough, doing a bit of PC modding and testing, and generally just a lot of boring, old fashioned life admin.

What are you playing this weekend?

Comments

  • Jay @jay

    A bit of What the Golf?, might check the Ep 9 content that's been added to Battlefront 2, some Eliminator in Forza 4, and I might go back to Shadow of the Tomb Raider, because I was really enjoying that until I got sidetracked about 10 months ago.

    0
    • zychion @zychion

      Played a little Battlefront 2 over the last 2 nights. It actually feels like an actual game now. It has a campaign and multiplayer and you can play the multiplayer by yourself and even has a silly excuse for a tutorial.

      0
  • zychion @zychion

    MONSTER HUNTER!!!

    1
    • bass400 @bass400

      Enjoy! And those master rank monsters are NOT mucking around, the first time you encounter each of them :)

      0
  • excelneko @excelneko

    Cleaning the House 2: Electric Boogaloo - GOTY edition with Clean the Garage and Cull the Wardrobe DLC's included

    0

