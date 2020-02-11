JB Hi-Fi Notes 'Significant Decline' In Games

BioWare Plans A 'Substantial Reinvention' Of Anthem

This Week In Games: Dead Daemon Cells

Kickstarter RPG Takes Pokemon, Blends It With Breath Of The Wild

pokemon genre kindred fates kickstarter

Kindred Fates is an open world RPG on Kickstarter that aims to build on the steadily-growing popularity of the Pokémon genre, with a few key changes.

Live on Kickstarter now, Kindred Fates has already surpassed its funding goal with more than $168,000 raised over the last five days. The game sees players raise sentient creatures called Kinfolk, taking them on an adventure across an open world filled with grasslands, oceans and mountains on the monsters' backs.

Image: Skymill Studios

A variety of planned Kinfolk have already been unveiled, taking clear inspiration from the look and feel of Pokémon, with just a hint of Digimon for good measure. Kinfolk levelling looks more akin to the Digimon mechanics, and features a branching evolution path and bonding system.

Image: Skymill Studios

Unlike Pokémon, Kinfolk battles are real time. When Kinfolk die in battle, their souls must be retrieved by players before it fades — otherwise the creature is gone forever. There's even a sad little Memorial in-game where players can go to visit their lost Kinfolk. 1v1 and 2v2 PvP matchmaking is planned, along with online trading for collectors.

Image: Skymill Studios

The popularity of Kindred Fates, and similar games like Temtem proves just how popular monster battling now is. As folks look for an alternative to Pokémon's classic gameplay formula, we're likely to see more games like this pop up. Kindred Fates's Kickstarter campaign will be live until February 28, 2am AEDT. The minimum pledge for a digital copy is about $45.

The current release window is around June 2023 for PC and Switch (provided the campaign breaks its $223,582 goal for a Switch port).

Temtem Is Pretty Damn Adorable

The actual launch for Temtem, the closest PC players have had to an official Pokemon MMO, was not great. But as the lag started to vanish and the disconnects became less frequent, I was able to enjoy what Temtem has to offer - and it's off to a great start.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature films movies parasite

Parasite Deserves To Win Everything

Nothing can match the audacity of a desperate family, and nothing can equal the resulting chaos when everything falls apart.
au digital-foundry star-citizen

A Closer Look At How Star Citizen's Universe Is Built

Star Citizen is probably still years away from what anyone would consider a "full" release, but what's getting built along the way is pretty astonishing.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles