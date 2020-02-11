Kickstarter RPG Takes Pokemon, Blends It With Breath Of The Wild

Kindred Fates is an open world RPG on Kickstarter that aims to build on the steadily-growing popularity of the Pokémon genre, with a few key changes.
Live on Kickstarter now, Kindred Fates has already surpassed its funding goal with more than $168,000 raised over the last five days. The game sees players raise sentient creatures called Kinfolk, taking them on an adventure across an open world filled with grasslands, oceans and mountains on the monsters' backs.
A variety of planned Kinfolk have already been unveiled, taking clear inspiration from the look and feel of Pokémon, with just a hint of Digimon for good measure. Kinfolk levelling looks more akin to the Digimon mechanics, and features a branching evolution path and bonding system.
Unlike Pokémon, Kinfolk battles are real time. When Kinfolk die in battle, their souls must be retrieved by players before it fades — otherwise the creature is gone forever. There's even a sad little Memorial in-game where players can go to visit their lost Kinfolk. 1v1 and 2v2 PvP matchmaking is planned, along with online trading for collectors.
The popularity of Kindred Fates, and similar games like Temtem proves just how popular monster battling now is. As folks look for an alternative to Pokémon's classic gameplay formula, we're likely to see more games like this pop up. Kindred Fates's Kickstarter campaign will be live until February 28, 2am AEDT. The minimum pledge for a digital copy is about $45.
The current release window is around June 2023 for PC and Switch (provided the campaign breaks its $223,582 goal for a Switch port).
Temtem Is Pretty Damn Adorable
The actual launch for Temtem, the closest PC players have had to an official Pokemon MMO, was not great. But as the lag started to vanish and the disconnects became less frequent, I was able to enjoy what Temtem has to offer - and it's off to a great start.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink