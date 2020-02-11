Here's The Cheapest Copies Of Dreams In Australia

JB Hi-Fi Notes 'Significant Decline' In Games

Media Molecule's ambitious sandbox Dreams is leaving early access this Friday. Here's where to get the cheapest copies of the game.

Dreams' release has been a long time coming, with the game originally announced at E3 2015 before being delayed multiple times. Now, keen players can finally get their hands on the game at the following stores.

Strangely, it doesn't seem Dreams will be stocked as widely as most other console games. We'll update this list should any other stockist prices pop up.

Players who bought the early access version of Dreams do not need to purchase the full version of the game. They will gain access to this version early via an update going live on February 11 from 11pm AEDT.

Additional features unlocked with the update include new dream creation kits 'Welcome Home' and 'Ancient Temple', a new homespace and updated UI alongside tweaks to the game's creation tools. You can read more about these changes on the PlayStation Blog.

