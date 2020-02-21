Everything We Just Learned About Animal Crossing: New Horizons [Updating]

EB Games Restricts Purchases Of 'Ring Fit Adventure' After Resellers Buy Almost All Stock

Today’s Nintendo Direct delivered a wealth of new information about Nook Inc.’s Deserted Island Getaway Package. Here’s what we’ve learned about island life in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

You know the basics. Animal Crossing: New Horizons drops the player on an island, gives them a tent, and sets them loose to craft, decorate, and get to know their adorable animal neighbours. Players pick an island layout and select a hemisphere to live in, which affects how the seasons play out.

Desert island life is different from cosy village life. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons island is a wild, untamed place filled with danger. Of course it’s Animal Crossing danger, which is never all that dangerous. Is that a ghost? Did someone die?

Players need not go alone into that dark night. Up to eight players can live on a single Animal Crossing: New Horizons island at the same time. Players who share an island can participate in party play, forming teams of up to four to explore together. 

