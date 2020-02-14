Final Fantasy VII Remake's Chocobo Chick Looks So Dragon Ball

While it’s unclear what the hell happened to Carbuncle in Final Fantasy VII Remake, the Chocobo summons looks like it’s taking a page out of Dragon Ball.

Chocobo has varied over the years, but there have been different twists on the design, but the Final Fantasy VII Remake design looks like it has a Super Saiyan ‘do:

square enix: so how should the chocobo chicks look in the remake? fat and cute like in xv? or like a baby chick in xiii?

nomura: super saiyan

square enix: i’m sorry what

nomura: super. saiyan. pic.twitter.com/QL9TDwijDH — Briah???? (@Rahxbi) February 13, 2020

Why does the FF7R chocobo chick look like a smol chonky Vegeta? pic.twitter.com/avQD58ACd9 — ???????????????????????????????? (@DanniDPS) February 13, 2020

Super Saiyan Baby Chocobo confirmed for #FinalFantasyVII pic.twitter.com/K8bJxxwhto — Obsidian Blackbird McKnight (@WulfMunkey) February 14, 2020

You vs. the Chocobo Chick she tells you not to worry about. #FF7R #FF7Remake pic.twitter.com/9akudfmJDM — Ash (@ashliiful) February 13, 2020

'Bout that FF7 pre-order chocobo chick pic.twitter.com/WigzFok7hr — Helix (@JustHelix) February 13, 2020

I turned the Chocobo chick from the FF7 Remake into a true Super Saiyan. pic.twitter.com/BEKjJaFobi — Hydecka (@TheHydecka) February 13, 2020

The Chocobo chick summons really does have that Super Saiyan flair.