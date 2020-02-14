Final Fantasy VII Remake's Chocobo Chick Looks So Dragon Ball

Report: The PS5's Manufacturing Cost Is Enormous

Image: Final Fantasy Fandom Wiki,Image: Dragon Ball Fandom Wiki

While it’s unclear what the hell happened to Carbuncle in Final Fantasy VII Remake, the Chocobo summons looks like it’s taking a page out of Dragon Ball

Chocobo has varied over the years, but there have been different twists on the design, but the Final Fantasy VII Remake design looks like it has a Super Saiyan ‘do:

The Chocobo chick summons really does have that Super Saiyan flair. 

Hoping that the PS5 might hit the $499 mark or something nice and affordable in Australia? You might want to park those hopes, with a new Bloomberg report revealing that the cost of materials for the PS5 has skyrocketed.
The Folks Who Protest Valentine's Day In Japan

On Valentine's Day in Japan, women traditionally give men chocolate. Each year, a group of protesters gathers to march, carrying signs that read "Pulverise Valentine's Day" and "Making out in public is terrorism".

