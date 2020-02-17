This Week In Games: Vanquishing Bayonetta

It Seems A Playable Xbox Build Of StarCraft Ghost Has Leaked

Report: The PS5's Manufacturing Cost Is Enormous

Talk Amongst Yourselves

Welcome to Talk Amongst Yourselves: the friendliest community on the web. Ask about a new PC. Talk about a movie you've seen recently. Chat about how your job's going, or something you've seen in the news. Whatever your flavour, you'll find a friend to chat about it here.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

blizzard feature ghost leak tag-news starcraft starcraft-ghost tag-xbox

It Seems A Playable Xbox Build Of StarCraft Ghost Has Leaked

Here’s something I didn’t expect to see, new gameplay footage of StarCraft Ghost. The third-person shooter had a rocky and well-known development history before being officially cancelled by Blizzard, something confirmed back in 2014. Now an early Xbox build seems to have leaked out and popped up online.
au the-division-2 ubisoft

The Division 2 Deal Is Even Cheaper In Australia Now

Ubisoft started selling The Division 2 for $US4 last week, but there was a catch: you needed a VPN and a fake US address, because the deal was only available on the US uPlay store. Thankfully, that deal is finally available on the Australian store for even cheaper.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles