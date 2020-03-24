All The Best Friends In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, And What They Can Do

Visiting neighbouring islands is a true joy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While travelling, you can pick up new fruits, furniture items and more — but you're limited in what tools you can use unless you're 'best friends' with the island's owner. Here's how to make best friends, and what abilities that status gives you.

You can visit your friends in Animal Crossing via the airport in your town. One of you will need to open your island gates, which allows anyone on your Nintendo Switch friends list to come visit. (Side note: It's usually polite to bring your native fruit as a gift when travelling to see friends.)

Once you're both connected, you'll be able to request the 'best friends' status via your NookPhone — just select 'Best Friends List' to see a list of people on your island, then tap their icon.

Once you become best friends with another player, you'll be able to do a whole lot more on their island. Best friends gain access to the shovel and axe tools while visiting, meaning that they can dig holes and cut down trees. You'll want to trust them not to ruin your island before you give them best friend status, but it can also be easily taken away if they abuse it.

In addition to new, more destructive capabilities, best friends can plant trees and flowers, hit rocks for resources, dig for fossils and strike trees for wood.

They can also message each other if they're both online via a chat system that broadcasts important messages across the airways.

So go on, tell your best friends how you really feel — and make sure to steal a fossil or two from their island on your way out.