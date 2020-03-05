Silent Hill VR Demo Gets A Big No Thank You From Me

As has been established repeatedly on this website of record, I am a coward, and so maybe this fan-made Silent Hill 2 virtual reality demo is not for me. Perhaps it is for you, though.
This is just a concept trailer, not something that’s actually being worked on, and for you that might be terrible news, but once again, me, I am fine with it.
The demo was made by David Post, who was also behind that very good Death Stranding x PS1 trailer from a few months back:
