Half-Life 2 Devs Thought About Fixing Bugs Speedrunners Use To See How They Would React

Nioh 2: The Kotaku Review

Everything About Fortress Melbourne Seems Insane

Steam Passes 20 Million Concurrent Players For The First Time

Image: Steam/Team Striker

Just in time for the release of Half-Life: Alyx, Valve's gargantuan platform has hit a new record. More than 20.3 million concurrent players were on the service early Monday morning, a record for the platform since it first launched in 2003.

Steam's previous record was broken in early February, when more than 18.8 million players were using the service at once. That was even though fewer people were actually in-game at the time, as SteamDB pointed out. But now, that record has been shattered. Not only are there more concurrent users in total, with 20,313,476 a healthy jump on the previous record. There's more people in-game than there was before, but as SteamDB noted, the amount of users playing games (7 million versus 6.395 million at this morning's peak) is still shy of what it was a couple of years ago.

The reasons are fairly obvious. With Steam officially expanding to China and the coronavirus keeping millions of people cooped up inside. That makes it difficult for employers, and I'm talking completely hypothetically here, to stop their workers from occasionally having Civilization 6 on a second screen.

That said, the major beneficiary has undoubtedly been Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. CS:GO's player base just continues to grow, with the game having more than one million concurrent players today, 300,000 more than Dota 2 and almost twice as much as PUBG. But plenty of games on the service have a healthy playerbase: there was still more than 80,000 players in games like Rust, TF2, Rocket League, Borderlands 3 and almost the same amount playing Warframe on PC.

And what's interesting about the numbers is while the total concurrents has risen markedly, the real rise is the amount of people in-game over the last week. On March 9, the peak number of players actually playing games was just over 4.8 million, while the peak number of people using Steam was 16.7 million. So in just over a week, more than 1.5 million people are actually playing games on Steam, and potentially looking for more games to play.

Image: SteamDB.info

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature fortress-melbourne

Everything About Fortress Melbourne Seems Insane

2,700 square metres of real estate in Melbourne's CBD. Inside is a themed restaurant and bar for a few hundred people. Two dedicated PC gaming areas are connected, with arcade machines and a 200-seater esports grandstand. Attached to that is a second bar, full broadcast studio and an esports commentary pit. There's even a merch store. Welcome to Fortress Melbourne.
bugs devs feature half-life half-life-2 speedrun speedrunning valve

Half-Life 2 Devs Thought About Fixing Bugs Speedrunners Use To See How They Would React

There is a large and active speedrunning community around Half-Life 2. Valve is aware of this, and during a recent IGN video explained that it thought about patching some of the popular bugs speedrunners use just to see if the runners would like having to find new ways to beat the game quickly.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles