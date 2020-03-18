Teamfight Tactics Is Properly Launching On Phones This Week

Image: Riot Games

Teamfight Tactics has been playable for some Android users over the last fortnight, but by the end of this week, the doors will be open to everyone.

Riot Games announced early Wednesday morning that their autobattler, Teamfight Tactics, would launch on March 19 internationally across iOS and Android. The game is available for some players now on Android through Google's equivalent of an early access program, but from March 19 - and potentially March 20 here, but Riot weren't able to confirm the specific timing for Australians at the time of writing - everyone will be able to jump in at once.

The game will ship with the Galaxies content, which looks real good, as well as the following features:

Galaxies Pass and Galaxies Pass+

Galaxies-themed damage animations

PC/Mobile Crossplay

Tutorial for new players

The game would also get access to arena skins, ranked play and personalised player avatars, which are already live on PC. Riot says the game has hit around 80 million players globally since launch, so finding a game on mobile shouldn't be too difficult.

