Community Review: Fallout 76 Wastelanders Edition

Fallout 76 was not well received when it first arrived. Players were unhappy with the sparseness, the rampant bugs and the lack of content. Now, the Wastelanders expansion has arrived, bringing new NPCs and questlines to the game. Has it made a difference?

I briefly dabbled in Fallout 76 pre-Wastelanders and enjoyed the experience. While it certainly wasn't as robust as a mainline Fallout game, I was fascinated with the lore and world that it built.

Fallout 76 is spooky and at the time of release, the sparseness only ramped up the horror for me — but I know many felt otherwise.

With Wastelanders, people are finally getting a chance to see the game as it should have always been. In fact, it's almost completely overhauled the original game. The free DLC's plot changes the entire story of Fallout 76 and for the first time provides people for players to interact with.

There's also new settlement factions that add in the Fallout flair that was missing from the initial release.

So, how do you feel? Has it changed the way you interact with the game? Have you given up on Fallout 76 entirely? Let us know in the comments below.