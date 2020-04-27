Indie Developers Are Keeping The PlayStation Vita Alive

All The Bugs And Fish Leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons In April

Steam's Weekend Deals Feature Some Must-Have Indies

RPG Spell Or Energy Drink Flavour?

Screenshot: Square Enix

Can you accurately pick out video game spells from the energy drink flavours?

There are a ton of weird, wild, and bad energy drinks out in the world these days. I’ve reviewed some of them on this very website. Many of these drinks also have strange names and some even sound a lot like spells or attacks from RPGs. So I have a test for you folks.

You could Google the answers, but that’s no fun. I’ll have the answer key at the end of the post so you can see how well you did. Grab a piece of paper or open up a Google Doc to make it easier to check your answers.

1. Ultra Violet

2. Pipeline Punch

3. Blue Bolt

4. Star Blast

5. Kazapple

6. Broom Broom

7. Cool Aura

8. Green Storm

9. Summer Dream

10. HELL Strong Focus

11. Pure Silver Zero

12. Dark Mist

13. Gold Rush

14. Acid Storm

15. Big Shot

16. Tradin’ Paint

17. Tribute CYP-X

18. Diamond Dust

19. Zing

20. Recovery Grape

I know there might be some spells or drinks that overlap with other spells or drinks that I didn’t know about. I understand this and if that happens, just assume you are more informed about energy drinks or spells than me. Congrats!

Answers: E for energy drink | R for RPG spell/attack

1-E, 2-E, 3-R, 4-E, 5-R, 6-R, 7-R, 8-E, 9-R, 10-E

11-E, 12-R, 13-E, 14-R, 15-R, 16-E, 17-E, 18-R, 19-R, 20-E

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

barret cloud final-fantasy-vii final-fantasy-vii-remake tifa

Final Fantasy VII Remake Made Me Climb 59 Flights Of Stairs And I Loved It

I recently arrived at Shinra headquarters in my playthrough of Final Fantasy VII Remake. After Cloud and his squad fight their way through the parking garage, they enter the spacious reception area to find the place deserted. Our heroes have two ways to reach Aerith: take the elevator or climb 59 flights of stairs. I chose the stairs.
grand-theft-auto-online gta-online gtav rockstar-games update

New GTA Online Missions Are All About Preparing For A Recession

Grand Theft Auto Online received a new update a few days ago that added six new missions. These missions are all about an old-time GTA Online character, Gerald, and his attempts to get ready for an upcoming recession. Five of them are good and one of them is the worst mission I’ve played in GTA in some time.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles