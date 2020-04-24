Steam's Weekend Deals Feature Some Must-Have Indies

Amazon Removes Listings For Game Pre-Orders Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

The Trials Of Mana Remake Proves Square Enix Can Faithfully Redo A Classic '90s RPG

Steam's Weekend Deals Feature Some Must-Have Indies

Image: Steam

Every weekend lately, Steam has been spotlighting sales from indie developers. This weekend, it's Annapurna Interactive's turn — and there's a bunch of fantastic games on sale that come highly recommended.

Emotional family tale What Remains of Edith Finch leads the charge, and it's on sale for $11.58. If you've never checked out the game, it's a fantastic and heartbreaking tale of a family curse and how it impacts entire generations. You'll be thinking about Edith Finch long after the story's over.

Rhythm game Sayonara Wild Hearts is another highlight — it's a groovy on-rails arcade game set to a thumping beat. It's on sale for $13.87.

Then there's also the gorgeously-illustrated (and BAFTA Award-winning) adventure Florence for $6.36 and the delightfully cute and chaotic Donut County for $9.25.

Ashen, a brilliantly crafted RPG from New Zealand studio A44 is also on sale for $34.17.

Outside of these titles, there's a bunch more awesome adventures on sale across Annapurna's catalogue and from other related publishers. Here's the highlights:

  • ABZÛ: $14.47
  • Dungeon Rescue: $7.40
  • Flower: $3.48
  • Goroga: $10.75
  • Her Story: $7.25
  • Hyper Light Drifter: $14.47
  • Kentucky Route Zero: $26.96
  • Loot Rascals: $10.75
  • Luna: $15.05
  • Tacoma: $14.47
  • Tattletail: $6.00
  • Telling Lies: $17.37
  • Virginia: $1.45
  • Wilmot's Warehouse: $17.20
  • Year Walk: $4.25

The list features some of the best indies around — what will you be picking up?

What Remains Of Edith Finch: The Kotaku Review

What Remains of Edith Finch is a story about family, the nature of life, and the unknowability of mortality. In the end, whatever flaws Edith Finch may have are outshined by its imagination, wonder, and the sincerity with which it approaches these topics.

Read more

Sayonara Wild Hearts: The Kotaku Review

Sayonara Wild Hearts is a shining example of using a game’s design to say something meaningful while also making it look cool as hell. The game controls simply with the analogue stick and a single button. What makes it stand out is its music, its look, and its mood.

Read more

Wilmot's Warehouse Is A Great Puzzle Game

When I first saw people on Twitter praising Wilmot’s Warehouse, a new puzzle game for computers and Switch, I didn’t get it. It looked like a game about moving blocks around, and I figured it was just about grabbing things from one place and bringing them to another. After spending some time with it, I’ve learned what makes it so unique and compelling. Wilmot’s Warehouse isn’t about overcoming problems a designer has set for you, but solving the problem of your own brain.

Read more

Comments

  • stormo @stormo

    Sayonara Wild Hearts was my personal 2019 GOTY and I cannot recommend it enough, especially for under $14.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

achievements cd-projekt-red kotakucore open-world player-stories rpg the-witcher the-witcher-3

What Someone Who Spent 1800 Hours In The Witcher 3 Actually Did

The Witcher 3 is a sprawling single-player RPG with so much to do it can be overwhelming. The game world is huge. Points of interest litter the map. Dialogue trees mean you can play through pivotal scenes in different ways. I can think of far worse games to be stuck on a desert island with for the rest of my life. Still, I can't imagine spending over 1800 hours in the game like Bruno Printz-Påhlson has.
au clone-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars the-clone-wars watching-guide

The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch

I've argued why you should watch The Clone Wars, but watching all 121 episodes, some out of order, is another thing entirely. So to get the best out of your Clone Wars experience, here's the list of essential episodes (plus one movie!) to watch in chronological order.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles