Steam's Weekend Deals Feature Some Must-Have Indies

Every weekend lately, Steam has been spotlighting sales from indie developers. This weekend, it's Annapurna Interactive's turn — and there's a bunch of fantastic games on sale that come highly recommended.

Emotional family tale What Remains of Edith Finch leads the charge, and it's on sale for $11.58. If you've never checked out the game, it's a fantastic and heartbreaking tale of a family curse and how it impacts entire generations. You'll be thinking about Edith Finch long after the story's over.

Rhythm game Sayonara Wild Hearts is another highlight — it's a groovy on-rails arcade game set to a thumping beat. It's on sale for $13.87.

Then there's also the gorgeously-illustrated (and BAFTA Award-winning) adventure Florence for $6.36 and the delightfully cute and chaotic Donut County for $9.25.

Ashen, a brilliantly crafted RPG from New Zealand studio A44 is also on sale for $34.17.

Outside of these titles, there's a bunch more awesome adventures on sale across Annapurna's catalogue and from other related publishers. Here's the highlights:

ABZÛ: $14.47

Dungeon Rescue: $7.40

Flower: $3.48

Goroga: $10.75

Her Story: $7.25

Hyper Light Drifter: $14.47

Kentucky Route Zero: $26.96

Loot Rascals: $10.75

Luna: $15.05

Tacoma: $14.47

Tattletail: $6.00

Telling Lies: $17.37

Virginia: $1.45

Wilmot's Warehouse: $17.20

Year Walk: $4.25

The list features some of the best indies around — what will you be picking up?

