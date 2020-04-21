The My Nintendo App Has Gone Live In Japan

Our Favourite Fake Pokémon, Ranked

Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has launched its My Nintendo App in Japan on Android and iOS. The free app lets users check the latest Nintendo news, watch Nintendo Directs, shop on the Nintendo Store and more.

Users can also create their own pages, Wish Lists, track their Switch’s Activity Log, and access QR codes at the Nintendo Tokyo store and at other Nintendo events.

Image: Nintendo
Image: Nintendo

This is interesting.

As of writing, the app has yet to launch outside Japan. 

