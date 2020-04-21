The My Nintendo App Has Gone Live In Japan

Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has launched its My Nintendo App in Japan on Android and iOS. The free app lets users check the latest Nintendo news, watch Nintendo Directs, shop on the Nintendo Store and more.

Users can also create their own pages, Wish Lists, track their Switch’s Activity Log, and access QR codes at the Nintendo Tokyo store and at other Nintendo events.

Image: Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

The play history feature of the new My Nintendo app is really great! It tracks total play time/days played/length of each session. Surprisingly, this feature works not just with Switch games, but across the 3DS and Wii U, allowing you to compare your play times across platforms. pic.twitter.com/CuvsgeUgCM — Kyle McLain (@FarmboyinJapan) April 21, 2020

As of writing, the app has yet to launch outside Japan.