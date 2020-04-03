The 24 Best Classic PC Games

An Aussie Studio Is Basically Making Their Own Breath Of The Wild

The Last Of Us II Delayed Indefinitely

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

what are you playing this weekend

Sometimes you just need a dose of nostalgia. For me, that comes in the form of Company of Heroes and ... giant bears?

I've been spending a bit of time with a preview build of Iron Harvest, the RTS inspired by the excellent Scythe board game. I've got some footage to upload and missions to complete, but with how my schedule's looking you'll have to wait until next week to find out how that game's coming along.

It is very Company of Heroes, though. Which isn't a bad thing, emulating one of the best RTS's ever made.

Beyond that, most of my weekend will be going to another game. It's another game. I genuinely can't say anything more than that and I know how silly that sounds. But you can read between the lines.

Also, I've been mainlining a challenge in Through the Ages that I've struggled to beat for weeks. It's one of those challenges that is just impossible to beat without a huge dollop of luck.

What are you playing this weekend?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review cancelled-games disappointing-games star-wars-1313

The Most Disappointing Games Of The 2010s

Video games have changed so dramatically with another console generation passing by and an endless number of game releases. But while it's important to celebrate the fanatastic achievements of games over the last decade, it's also important to explore the failures: the games that broke our hearts, kicked us while we were down and laughed at our misery. These were the games that failed to live up to their potential, the ones that crashed and burned, and the ones that we wish had never been made. Welcome to our list of the most disappointing games of the decade.
editors-picks evergreen jrpgs must-play-jrpgs random-encounters

The 20 JRPGs You Must Play

There comes a time when every person must sit back, think about their life’s accomplishments, and wonder, “What JRPGs should I play?”

Latest Deals

Trending Articles