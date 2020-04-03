Sometimes you just need a dose of nostalgia. For me, that comes in the form of Company of Heroes and ... giant bears?

I've been spending a bit of time with a preview build of Iron Harvest, the RTS inspired by the excellent Scythe board game. I've got some footage to upload and missions to complete, but with how my schedule's looking you'll have to wait until next week to find out how that game's coming along.

It is very Company of Heroes, though. Which isn't a bad thing, emulating one of the best RTS's ever made.

Beyond that, most of my weekend will be going to another game. It's another game. I genuinely can't say anything more than that and I know how silly that sounds. But you can read between the lines.

Also, I've been mainlining a challenge in Through the Ages that I've struggled to beat for weeks. It's one of those challenges that is just impossible to beat without a huge dollop of luck.

What are you playing this weekend?