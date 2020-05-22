Elder Scrolls Player Casually Spends 600 Years In Prison

Terrace House: Aloha State Is Actually Good

Tips For Playing Valorant

Deep Rock Galactic, As Told By Steam Reviews

deep rock galactic steam reviewsImage: Deep Rock Galactic

When Deep Rock Galactic was first announced at Microsoft's E3 2017 conference, it didn't exactly set the world alight. Now, more than a week after the game's launch out of Early Access, the co-op cave crawler has become one of the highest rated games on Steam.

Even well before its launch on May 13, Deep Rock Galactic has been absolutely beloved by Steam users since it hit the marketplace. The game's currently sitting at a 96 percent user rating from over 30,800 reviews at the time of writing, with a 96 percent positive rating from over 3,300 reviews over the last 30 days.

The four-player co-op shooter, where players pick one of four sci-fi dwarven classes, is all about going on procedurally generated underground missions. The main objective is to basically collect fossils, minerals, gold and other resources.

Strip Clubs? Nah. The New Bachelor Party Is A Weekend Of Video Games

This weekend, Andrew Lin, a 31-year-old associate VP at a professional services firm from Queens, New York, will wed his girlfriend of seven years. Before that, he wanted to throw a common prenuptial bash: a bachelor party. Strippers, gambling, debauchery? Not for Lin and his friends. They got together for a weekend, stocked the fridge, and played the co-op loot shooter Deep Rock Galactic for three days straight.

Read more

Where Deep Rock Galactic has really struck a chord with gamers is the deep and distinct progression for each of the four classes. Reviewers praised the game for its polish, an excellent procedural generation system, satisfying end-game content, lots of difficulty options, solid shooting mechanics, no microtransactions, good visual variety between the caves, and the ability for your sci-fi dwarf to get blackout drunk.

Negative reviews criticised the structure of the game's missions - largely the experience after you complete a mission's objective. Some complained that the game's end-game content wasn't sufficiently balanced for solo play, while others complained about a lack of variety in the mission types themselves. Some players also complained about a lack of a proper tutorial experience.

Here's what users are saying about Deep Rock Galactic on Steam:

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

ferociouslysteph safety-advisory-council streaming twitch

Twitch's Safety Advisory Council Rollout Has Been A Disaster

Last week, Twitch announced a new Safety Advisory Council intended to provide input on some of Twitch’s most pernicious issues, including work-life balance, safety and moderation, and protection of marginalised groups. The council is made up of social media experts as well as a small handful of streamers. One of those streamers, Steph “FerociouslySteph” Loehr, almost immediately became the focal point of Twitch’s latest controversy—and a whole mess of harassment.
g2a

Shady Key Reseller G2A Fucks Up Spectacularly

Last year, G2A—a supremely suspect grey market seller of PC games—offered to pay studios 10x the cost of their games if it was found to be selling stolen keys. Only one company took them up on the offer, and whaddya know, it turns out G2A was selling a bunch of stolen keys.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles