Deep Rock Galactic, As Told By Steam Reviews

Image: Deep Rock Galactic

When Deep Rock Galactic was first announced at Microsoft's E3 2017 conference, it didn't exactly set the world alight. Now, more than a week after the game's launch out of Early Access, the co-op cave crawler has become one of the highest rated games on Steam.

Even well before its launch on May 13, Deep Rock Galactic has been absolutely beloved by Steam users since it hit the marketplace. The game's currently sitting at a 96 percent user rating from over 30,800 reviews at the time of writing, with a 96 percent positive rating from over 3,300 reviews over the last 30 days.

The four-player co-op shooter, where players pick one of four sci-fi dwarven classes, is all about going on procedurally generated underground missions. The main objective is to basically collect fossils, minerals, gold and other resources.

Strip Clubs? Nah. The New Bachelor Party Is A Weekend Of Video Games This weekend, Andrew Lin, a 31-year-old associate VP at a professional services firm from Queens, New York, will wed his girlfriend of seven years. Before that, he wanted to throw a common prenuptial bash: a bachelor party. Strippers, gambling, debauchery? Not for Lin and his friends. They got together for a weekend, stocked the fridge, and played the co-op loot shooter Deep Rock Galactic for three days straight. Read more

Where Deep Rock Galactic has really struck a chord with gamers is the deep and distinct progression for each of the four classes. Reviewers praised the game for its polish, an excellent procedural generation system, satisfying end-game content, lots of difficulty options, solid shooting mechanics, no microtransactions, good visual variety between the caves, and the ability for your sci-fi dwarf to get blackout drunk.

Negative reviews criticised the structure of the game's missions - largely the experience after you complete a mission's objective. Some complained that the game's end-game content wasn't sufficiently balanced for solo play, while others complained about a lack of variety in the mission types themselves. Some players also complained about a lack of a proper tutorial experience.

Here's what users are saying about Deep Rock Galactic on Steam: