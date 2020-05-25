This Week In Games: Absolutely Chonkers

Image: Wildfire

Absolutely mammoth week of releases coming up. Mortal Kombat 11 is getting a new story. One of Australia's most intriguing indie games is finally launching. Minecraft meets Diablo. Cultist Simulator and Darkest Dungeon get new DLC. And one of MicroProse's classic simulators has made the jump to the Switch?? It's all happening this week.

There's a lot in terms of big names and big indies this week. Minecraft Dungeons, Mortal Kombat 11's story DLC and Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor are probably the biggest budget productions. Switch owners have Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition to look forward to, as well as the Bioshock Collection.

On the indie front, the Aussie-made Wildfire is finally launching after a lengthy development. The superb Blood Rage tactical board game is getting a digital adaptation this week, off the back of Sagrada's excellent conversion. And sim fans might have a reason to pick up their Switch, because F-117A Stealth Fighter is getting re-released.

It's all happening. Here's the very lengthy roster for the week:

Minecraft Dungeons | PC, Switch, Xbox, PS4

Slime Rancher: Deluxe Edition | PS4, Xbox

Ancestor's Legacy | PS4 Retail

Wildfire | PC

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath | PS4, PC, Xbox, Switch

Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor | PC, PS4, Xbox

Age of Wonders: Planetfall Invasions | PC

Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus | PC

Cultist Simulator: The Exile | PC

Turmoil | Switch

F-117A Stealth Fighter | Switch

Flux8 | Switch

Adam's Venture Origins | Switch

Moonlighter: Complete Edition | Switch

Climbros | Switch

Wild Trax Racing | Switch

Despotism 3K | Switch

Rising Lords | PC

Blood Rage: Digital Edition | PC

Quantum League | PC

Each Sale I Drink a Glass of Water : The Game | PC

Resolution | PC, Switch

Skyhill: Black Mist | PC

Poly Bridge 2 | PC

Ailment | Switch

SEGA AGES: Thunder Force AC | Switch

Synaptic Drive | Switch

Autobahn Police Simulator 2 | PS4

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition | Switch

Bioshock: The Collection | Switch

Those Who Remain | PS4, Xbox, PC

Georifters | Xbox

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling | Xbox, PS4, Switch

Little Misfortune | Xbox, PS4

Genetic Disaster | Xbox

THE LAST SCAPE | Xbox

Atomicrops | PS4, Switch

Castle Pals | PS4

Genetic Disaster | PS4

Hotel R’N’R | PSVR

Let’s Sing 2020 | PS4

Many Faces | PS4

Pong Quest | PC, PS4

Rune Lord | PS4

Shantae and the Seven Sirens | PS4

Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen | PS4

Wizards: Wand of Epicosity | PS4

Probably the busiest week of the year by far, in terms of quantity. Let's get into the trailers.

Seriously a chonkers week for releases. Wildfire, Quantum League, Minecraft Dungeons, Aftermath, Moonlighter on the Switch, F-117A again ... so many things to play.

See anything that takes your fancy?