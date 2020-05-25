This Week In Games: Absolutely Chonkers

Absolutely mammoth week of releases coming up. Mortal Kombat 11 is getting a new story. One of Australia's most intriguing indie games is finally launching. Minecraft meets Diablo. Cultist Simulator and Darkest Dungeon get new DLC. And one of MicroProse's classic simulators has made the jump to the Switch?? It's all happening this week.
There's a lot in terms of big names and big indies this week. Minecraft Dungeons, Mortal Kombat 11's story DLC and Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor are probably the biggest budget productions. Switch owners have Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition to look forward to, as well as the Bioshock Collection.
On the indie front, the Aussie-made Wildfire is finally launching after a lengthy development. The superb Blood Rage tactical board game is getting a digital adaptation this week, off the back of Sagrada's excellent conversion. And sim fans might have a reason to pick up their Switch, because F-117A Stealth Fighter is getting re-released.
It's all happening. Here's the very lengthy roster for the week:
- Minecraft Dungeons | PC, Switch, Xbox, PS4
- Slime Rancher: Deluxe Edition | PS4, Xbox
- Ancestor's Legacy | PS4 Retail
- Wildfire | PC
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath | PS4, PC, Xbox, Switch
- Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor | PC, PS4, Xbox
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall Invasions | PC
- Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus | PC
- Cultist Simulator: The Exile | PC
- Turmoil | Switch
- F-117A Stealth Fighter | Switch
- Flux8 | Switch
- Adam's Venture Origins | Switch
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition | Switch
- Climbros | Switch
- Wild Trax Racing | Switch
- Despotism 3K | Switch
- Rising Lords | PC
- Blood Rage: Digital Edition | PC
- Quantum League | PC
- Each Sale I Drink a Glass of Water : The Game | PC
- Resolution | PC, Switch
- Skyhill: Black Mist | PC
- Poly Bridge 2 | PC
- Ailment | Switch
- SEGA AGES: Thunder Force AC | Switch
- Synaptic Drive | Switch
- Autobahn Police Simulator 2 | PS4
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition | Switch
- Bioshock: The Collection | Switch
- Those Who Remain | PS4, Xbox, PC
- Georifters | Xbox
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling | Xbox, PS4, Switch
- Little Misfortune | Xbox, PS4
- Genetic Disaster | Xbox
- THE LAST SCAPE | Xbox
- Atomicrops | PS4, Switch
- Castle Pals | PS4
- Genetic Disaster | PS4
- Hotel R’N’R | PSVR
- Let’s Sing 2020 | PS4
- Many Faces | PS4
- Pong Quest | PC, PS4
- Rune Lord | PS4
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens | PS4
- Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen | PS4
- Wizards: Wand of Epicosity | PS4
Probably the busiest week of the year by far, in terms of quantity. Let's get into the trailers.
Seriously a chonkers week for releases. Wildfire, Quantum League, Minecraft Dungeons, Aftermath, Moonlighter on the Switch, F-117A again ... so many things to play.
See anything that takes your fancy?
Shantae (need to get my Switch LRG preorder in before it closes!) and Xenoblade: Definitive for me.
PvP DLC for Darkest Dungeon isn't my jam, and wasn't part of the initial KS that I backed (or I just plain don't remember it)