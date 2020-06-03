Here's Australia's Best NBN 250 Plans

Gigabit internet is now much more accessible in Australia than before, but it's not the only offering available. If you want a solid bump to your download speed, and you're in one of the supported areas, there's another offering: NBN 250.

The two residential offerings available right now come courtesy of Aussie Broadband and Superloop, two of the most reliable and fastest NBN retailers at the moment. There's good reasons for picking either company: Superloop's quoted speeds are some of the fastest, while Aussie Broadband has established a solid reputation for exceptional customer service. (Their mobile app even lets you restart your internet connection throughout the network without having to call customer support.)

Both companies are charging the same amount for their unlimited NBN 250 offering, which gets you 250Mbps down, 25Mbps up for $129/month. As is the case with both ISPs, the plans are no contract.

If 25Mbps upload isn't sufficient, there are other alternatives. The best upgrade from the regular NBN 100 plan is the 250/100 offering, although there's a catch.

It's marketed as a small business plan. You can still get that as a residential user, but you'll need to have an ABN.

Signing up to an ABN is pretty simple, and if you've ever issued an invoice for payment chances are you might have one already. If not, it's not difficult.

Naturally, being a 250/100 plan means you'll be paying a premium. It'll set you back $209/month through Aussie Broadband, and is a no-contract plan like Aussie's other offerings.

Of course, if you just want the fastest speed possible and don't need that much upload, the price for 1000/50 plans isn't much higher. Aussie Broadband is charging $149 for unlimited 1000/50, while Superloop's plan is capped at 1TB, with download speeds dropping to 100Mbps afterwards.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.