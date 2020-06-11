Win This $5399 65-Inch OLED TV For Your Gaming Room

Every Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch And PC Game That Just Got Announced

All The Games We Want From Sony's Big PlayStation 5 Reveal

The Last Of Us Part 2 Is Going For $49 In Australia

last of us part ii deals

The Last Of Us Part II is days away from launching. And if you're looking at follow Ellie and Joel's adventure once more, then you might as well grab it for a bargain. Here's the cheapest copies of The Last Of Us Part II in Australia.

The cheapest retail price, although not by much, is Harvey Norman at $68. They've pretty much cornered the market on cheap games lately, usually undercutting the common retail price by a dollar.

It's The Little Things That Make The Last Of Us 2 Unique

I came across a section of gameplay - I won't say where - and there was a trap. Annoyed at having come through the other side of too many fights with bugger all resources left, I thought, "Fuck it. I'm going to stand here. The infected will see me. The trap can do the work." And, mostly, it did. The infected made a beeline for Ellie's freckled face, straight through the trap, and straight to the floor. But having legs is not a requirement for The Last of Us 2's infected. Crawling works just fine. So I backed off. And kept backing off. About 20 seconds later, after a solid effort elbowing their way towards a piece of Ellie's flesh, the infected gurgled their last breath.

Read more

There is one other major contender though. eBay is kicking off a month-long eBay Plus event in June that'll feature a brand new deal every day. As part of the event, eBay Plus customers will be able to pre-order The Last Of Us Part II for $49on June 15.

It's easily the cheapest price available, but the deal will only be available for 24 hours. You'll need to be a member of eBay Plus to take advantage of the offer, too.

eBay Plus costs $49 a year for membership or if you've never tried it before, you'll be able to take advantage of a free 30 day trial.

Most other major retailers are offering the game for the usual price of $69, including JB and Kogan. Here's the pricing round-up for Aussie retailers.

Some retailers are also offering special editions of The Last Of Us Part II. The JB Hi-Fi Exclusive 'Special Edition' of the game costs $129 and includes a steelbook case, artbook, digital soundtrack and more.

The limited 'Ellie Edition' of the game that includes a statue, backpack and more appears to be sold out in Australia so if you had your eye on it, you may be out of luck. Scalpers on eBay are already selling the special edition for upwards of $1,000.

After a long seven year wait to continue Ellie's journey, The Last of Us Part II carries the heavy weight of anticipation. The hype has never been more real. What are you hoping for?

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

  • Joshua Swinbanks Guest

    Just a heads up, please don't post images of scenes from the game that may spoil it. I have kept hidden away from all the leaks to only now see the scene you posted as the image headline. Cheers

    -8
    • Alex Walker @alexwalker
      DEV

      That was ... in the original reveal trailer. That's not a spoiler if that's how Sony revealed the game to the world.

      5
    • akitas @akitas

      OOh, don't show me a picture from the game......it might spoil my enjoyment of the entire game. What are you ? 8 years old ?

      2
    • AngoraFish @angorafish

      Just a head's up, saying "just a head's up" in this context is patronising as fuck.

      -3
    • arnna @arnna

      Have some self control and don’t click on links about games you don’t want to know things about. Works for me.

      0
  • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

    For a second I thought it was actually out!

    0
    • iamgoret @iamgoret

      Yeah me too!

      Now, it's finally here

      Yeah it's actually not.

      0
      • Alex Walker @alexwalker
        DEV

        I mean, it is for some (review codes are out).

        0
    • VoxGecko @voxgecko

      I'm really hoping they break street date. I can only dodge spoilers for so long and I've only been semi-successful so far.

      -1
  • m2d2 @m2d2

    It could be a dollar and i still wouldnt pay for it.

    0
    • marcusivo @marcusivo

      Bravest internet comment I've seen all day.

      -2
      • m2d2 @m2d2

        Not brave at all with the 2nd half of the game being what it is.

        2
        • bob3 Guest

          You've played it already?

          0
          • nuffman @nuffman

            Can only assume it was part of what was leaked

            0
        • AngoraFish @angorafish

          Which is, what?

          0
          • m2d2 @m2d2

            You want me to spoil the game on here?
            Im not that kind of an asshole. If you want i can give you hints to three games that does something what the 2nd half of the game does (and why alot of people dont want to pay for the privilege of being forced to do what they will make players do ).

            0
    • akitas @akitas

      Have to agree. A very ordinary game with a lot of hype. Sound familiar ?

      2
    • nicktofficial @nicktofficial

      I don't know the underlying reasons as I didn't read the spoilers, and I don't know your stance when it comes to other games, but this just makes me think of all the other GOTY games that people highly praise that I find contentious, pretentious or downright problematic.

      I mean, most recently you have all the edits to FF7 with the remake, before that it's God of War and it's "this isn't just a script, this is a movie script" design. Even further you get Last of Us 1 which against a plain backdrop of a zombie disaster has a cliche, dry story except for when it's obviously driving to pluck at your heartstrings. Then what, before that it was Uncharted 4 and it's failed Aesop of how chasing treasure to obsessive ends will destroy you.

      I reckon people will lap this up like dogs no matter what is wrong with it.

      1
      • m2d2 @m2d2

        I have no problem with the remake of FF7 as i never played the original, really enjoyed the new God of War & the first last of us, Uncharted 4 was not as good as previous entries.
        What they make you do in the 2nd half of the game will test alot of people, but you will find some people who think its a brave choice and herald it as genius.

        0
  • WhitePointer @whitepointer

    On a side note, while I would be interested in playing this, I'm thinking about possibly boycotting it due to ND's treatment of their employees during the project. They need to be sent the message that this sort of development practice is not okay.

    I know this game will sell a bajillion copies so one lost sale won't matter at all, and they'll continue doing what they've always been doing and nothing will change. But is anyone else considering doing this too?

    1
    • marcusivo @marcusivo

      Do you have a list of cruelty-free games that are safe to play?

      -1
      • WhitePointer @whitepointer

        I'm not stopping you going out to buy it. It's just something I've been thinking about since ND's practices have been exposed and I'm wondering if anyone else has been having similar thoughts.

        -2
        • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

          Of course the other side of the coin is that if people were to follow your example then you are also saying that those employees who put in the extra effort don't deserve to be rewarded for that effort. Then because the game made no money they would then have to either work harder to produce the next game on a tighter budget or face the prospect of having to find new work because the lack of sales couldn't recoup the costs.

          1
          • WhitePointer @whitepointer

            Yes, there is that side of the coin too.

            1
            • Simocrates @simocrates

              I'll stand with you WhitePointer, I wasn't planning on getting it anyway because I didn't enjoy the actual gameplay of the first but your reason sounds better.

              0
              • WhitePointer @whitepointer

                I'll admit, I wasn't blown away by the gameplay of the original either. Fantastic art direction, cinematography and storytelling, but the gameplay (the most important part of a game) was decidedly average most of the time.

                1
            • AngoraFish @angorafish

              Sometimes short term sacrifices need to be made in order to make a long term point and improve conditions for everyone.

              One may as well argue that we shouldn't ban children from working in salt mines because this may cause their families to starve.

              You need to draw a line somewhere, and a hypothetical in which certain well-qualified and readily re-employable employees potentially having to find a new job is hardly an earth-shattering consequence, particularly where half the staff are probably already looking for new jobs right now anyhow because that's just how game development companies work.

              1
              • nuffman @nuffman

                How's that iPhone treating ya?

                -3
                • AngoraFish @angorafish

                  lol. If trivial acts of microaggression are a waste of time you sure seem to be wasting a hell of a lot of your life commenting around here, eh?

                  -1
                • nuffman @nuffman

                  @AngoraFish

                  eh... about the same amount of time as you

                  0
                • AngoraFish @angorafish

                  @nuffman Heh. The difference is that I'm not constantly arguing that it's a waste of time and trivial, as you have done in this thread.

                  -1
                • nuffman @nuffman

                  @AngoraFish

                  Good thing such matters are subjective. Just because *you* may think your comments aren't trivial and a waste of time, doesn't mean the rest of the community don't.

                  You ain't all that fishboy.

                  -2
        • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

          Yeah it’s a tough one since it was discovered indirectly instead of the usual whistle blowing or burnout.
          The unsubstantiated rumours spread after the leak didn’t help matters either.

          0
    • Braaains @braaains

      You would need to pretty much stop playing AAA games, I think. And probably a lot of indies, too. The practice seems to be rife through the industry, and I suspect that the high profile ones we hear about like this and RDR2 are just the tip of the iceberg which we hear about because of the profile of the game and of the studio making it.

      While I don't like the practice, I don't think boycotting what are otherwise very good games is the answer either. If that attitude takes hold widely then these people have slogged their guts out to make an excellent game only to see it flop and probably result in a lot of them losing their jobs due to layoffs, if not complete studio closures.

      1
      • kartanym @kartanym

        I think, once you started hearing about it more regularly, it's become common knowledge that AAA is a minefield. The good thing is, because of that, there's a lot of change happening in the background that will hopefully help to solve a lot of these issues (Rockstar's supposed improvements, for example). Working from home could become the norm for a lot of the bigger studios, too.

        0
      • arnna @arnna

        This will never happen (boycotting games) because fandom is always stronger than morals or ethics. The consumer wants the product. Especially when it’s this game which has been hyped forever.

        0
      • D3cadent @d3cadent

        It's not going to stop. I keep saying this but the video game industry is not unique in the slightest for these practices.

        The reality is that there are enough people who:
        *enjoy crazy work hours
        *are so enthralled by the process of being involved in something bigger than they could achieve themselves that they will eat shit to do it
        *are new to the industry and willing to put up with shit for a chance to put XXXX name on their resume
        etc etc, that there will always be a steady enough stream of fresh meat to grind through the tedium while the higher ups drive the ship and reap most of the rewards.

        0
      • lawlorz @lawlorz

        If that attitude takes hold widely then these people have slogged their guts out to make an excellent game only to see it flop
        thats pure conjecture at this point. the first game was generic and the 2nd looks to be generic + about 20 tonnes of politically correct circle jerking.

        0
    • arnna @arnna

      I understand your point and I agree with you to a certain extent but we don’t really know the extent of the treatment of employees when compared to other game studios and there is no way to definitively know.
      We do know that crunch culture is a common thing which has been going on for decades across the largest and smallest studios.
      So what’s the answer? Stop buying games? How do we pick and choose which studios are acting properly towards staff?
      It’s a tricky one and I’m certainly not trying to be facetious here.

      0
    • Dave247 @dave247

      There's also Sony's/ND's abuse of the DMCA takedown system in an attempt to try and silence any and all discussion about the leaks you can add to your list too.
      Even if a most (but not all) of the claims were done by a external third party acting on behalf of them, they've done nothing to stop it so they may as well be actively supporting the takedowns.

      Last edited 30/05/20 8:37 am
      0
    • lawlorz @lawlorz

      them virtue tears are really getting to me. screw it, today is the day i turn my life around. youve inspired me to be better. oh wait no i just realised i dont give a fuck, and neither does anyone else. go jack off somewhere else for fucks sake.

      0
    • zzzonked @zzzonked

      No lol. Buying the game supports the people who worked on it.

      0
  • buzzman @buzzman

    I'm an Ebay Plus member, and I'm worried this $49 pre order special will be extremely limited. These Ebay Plus offers tend to sell out in seconds due to bots.

    0
  • marcusivo @marcusivo

    My Amazon preorder for $63 has been standing since late October last year. I'm confident that they can get it to me on release day, I've never put eBay to the same test.

    As for Harvey Norman, I wouldn't count on them to have stock available. I've gone in to my local a few times when something has been on special only to find that store out of stock, or to be told they never got copies.

    0
  • James Thornton Guest

    $49 for Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II are you fucking serious?!

    0
    • WhitePointer @whitepointer

      Wow, the bot has started swearing now. They grow up so fast these days.

      -1
  • Hippy @hippy

    "EB Games - $99.95 (offers price-matching, comes with EB Exclusive reversible cover)" warning; if there is anything that makes it not an exact 1:1 product you can get elsewhere i.e. JBHIFI then EB may choose not to price match. Source: preordered games before with a preorder bonus they refused to price match given the other retailer didnt have the same thing. who knows if a reversible cover is enough to count; but you never know!

    1
    • glibmin @glibmin

      Before they stopped taking trade-ins because of current circumstances, I traded in some stuff to throw a preorder down for Last of Us 2.
      The version I'm down for (Last of Us standard plus), they told me outright that "we will not be price matching this when the game is out because it's an EB exclusive."

      But if you're just down for the standard version, or if you wander in and nab a copy off the shelf, I've never had a problem with them matching with a JB or Big W nearby.

      1
      • stormo @stormo

        One of the EBs near me does "automatic" price matching, where the guy just gives you the discount as though it was price-matched with the Target or JB in the same shopping centre.

        0
    • Aravind Rajen Guest

      Hey so I just called EB Games Docklands and they said if it's EB Exclusive they can't do it and confirmed they wouldn't price match the version of the game with the reversible cover. Might vary by store? If anyone tries and succeeds please let me know I prefer the reversible cover over the steelbook :/

      0
  • spongebobfish @spongebobfish

    I have seen promo codes on Amazon - if you use the mobile app in particular - for a $10-15 discount.
    They are often targeted but it's worth proceeding to checkout and seeing if it offers a Promo code (APPONLY10 (first time app purchases) or PROMO15).
    I used the latter today for $53 with Prime shipping.

    Last edited 30/05/20 1:31 pm
    0
  • marcusivo @marcusivo

    AMAZON IS NOT SHIPPING UNTIL THE EVENING OF JUNE 19

    I have an open preorder with Amazon AU that still doesn't have a shipping date listed. I asked Customer Support via web chat for an update and they said:

    Associate: My pleasure. This order will ship by June 19th evening.
    Me: it will leave the Amazon warehouse on the evening of the 19th?
    Associate: Yes I’m afraid, this order will ship out by 19th evening, since I see on 19th we will get the stock from our suppliers and it will ship out on that date .

    My friend confirmed it, but he also mentioned to them that getting things on release day is a big part of why is he an Amazon Prime member so they credited him $10.00.

    Last edited 11/06/20 11:26 am
    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

12-bests editors-picks feature the-bests

The 12 Best Games On PC

Illustration by Sam Woolley PC gamers have got a pretty great thing going. Interesting, experimental indie games? Yup. Complex strategy simulations? Totally. The shiniest, prettiest versions of big-budget console games? They get a lot of those, too.
affiliate au bargain-guide deals the-last-of-us-part-ii

The Last Of Us Part 2 Is Going For $49 In Australia

The Last Of Us Part II is days away from launching. And if you're looking at follow Ellie and Joel's adventure once more, then you might as well grab it for a bargain. Here's the cheapest copies of The Last Of Us Part II in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles