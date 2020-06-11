The Last Of Us Part 2 Is Going For $49 In Australia

The Last Of Us Part II is days away from launching. And if you're looking at follow Ellie and Joel's adventure once more, then you might as well grab it for a bargain. Here's the cheapest copies of The Last Of Us Part II in Australia.

The cheapest retail price, although not by much, is Harvey Norman at $68. They've pretty much cornered the market on cheap games lately, usually undercutting the common retail price by a dollar.

It's The Little Things That Make The Last Of Us 2 Unique I came across a section of gameplay - I won't say where - and there was a trap. Annoyed at having come through the other side of too many fights with bugger all resources left, I thought, "Fuck it. I'm going to stand here. The infected will see me. The trap can do the work." And, mostly, it did. The infected made a beeline for Ellie's freckled face, straight through the trap, and straight to the floor. But having legs is not a requirement for The Last of Us 2's infected. Crawling works just fine. So I backed off. And kept backing off. About 20 seconds later, after a solid effort elbowing their way towards a piece of Ellie's flesh, the infected gurgled their last breath. Read more

There is one other major contender though. eBay is kicking off a month-long eBay Plus event in June that'll feature a brand new deal every day. As part of the event, eBay Plus customers will be able to pre-order The Last Of Us Part II for $49on June 15.

It's easily the cheapest price available, but the deal will only be available for 24 hours. You'll need to be a member of eBay Plus to take advantage of the offer, too.

eBay Plus costs $49 a year for membership or if you've never tried it before, you'll be able to take advantage of a free 30 day trial.

Most other major retailers are offering the game for the usual price of $69, including JB and Kogan. Here's the pricing round-up for Aussie retailers.

Some retailers are also offering special editions of The Last Of Us Part II. The JB Hi-Fi Exclusive 'Special Edition' of the game costs $129 and includes a steelbook case, artbook, digital soundtrack and more.

The limited 'Ellie Edition' of the game that includes a statue, backpack and more appears to be sold out in Australia so if you had your eye on it, you may be out of luck. Scalpers on eBay are already selling the special edition for upwards of $1,000.

After a long seven year wait to continue Ellie's journey, The Last of Us Part II carries the heavy weight of anticipation. The hype has never been more real. What are you hoping for?

