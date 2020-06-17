See Games Differently

PlayStation Has A Ton Of Bargains Under $20

Alex Walker

Published 11 hours ago: June 18, 2020 at 9:00 am
Image: Dark Souls 2 Scholar of the First Sin

Titanfall 2Far Cry 3. Assassin’s Creed: Origins. Dishonored. Pillars of Eternity. Yoku’s Island ExpressGorogoa. A Jagged Alliance game. These are some of the deals flying around on the PlayStation Store right now, and they’re all going for less than $20.

There’s just over 150 games with heavy discounts on PSN right now, many of which were selling for double the price less than a year ago. The full list contains a mix of indies and AAA blockbusters, so if you’re looking for some cheap entertainment for the next few weeks or months, there’s plenty of solid options in Sony’s deals.

The competent Murdered: Soul Suspect, for instance, is going for $2.49. If you enjoy horror, Outlast 2 is under $10. Assassin’s Creed: Origins is available for $17.95, which is well worth it for the game’s Discovery Tour mode. Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin is less than $14.

The full list is here, but below is the highlights worth considering first.

Tons of good picks there. Not as many PSVR games as I would have liked – it would have been incredible to see Tetris Effect under $20 as well – but the mix of regular games is hard to complain about. Book of Unwritten Tales is a hugely underrated puzzler. Streets of Rogue is still one of the most beloved games on Steam, and it’s an absolute steal for $13. Donut County is great value for the cost of a … a pricey donut, really. And Dark Souls 2 for $13.95 is always a good deal.

There’s plenty more discounted games in the Remasters & Retro deals page, although not all of them are under $20. God of War 3: Remastered, GTA: Vice City, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and Shadow of the Colossus all have huge discounts. OKAMI HD at $9.98 is a cracker too.

