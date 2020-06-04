Upcoming Fortnite Season Pushed Back, Again

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite’s next season, which was originally scheduled to launch on June 5 and then delayed to June 12 last week, has had its start date pushed back again in the face of ongoing unrest in the United States. The live event “The Device” will now arrive on June 16, followed by the beginning of Season 3 on June 18.

“Recent events are a heavy reminder of ongoing injustices in society, from the denial of basic human rights to the impact of racism both overt and subtle against people of colour,” said today’s announcement. “We’re acutely aware of the pain our friends, families, team members, players, and communities are experiencing. We believe in equality and justice, diversity and inclusion, and that these fundamentals are above politics.”

Epic Games is the latest developer to delay its plans in response to the police murder of George Floyd and national protests against brutality by law enforcement. Last week saw both the reveal of Madden NFL 2K21 and a long-awaited PlayStation 5 showcase postponed until further notice.

“The team is eager to move Fortnite forward, but we need to balance the Season 3 launch with time for the team to focus on themselves, their families, and their communities,” Epic said.

Looking for ways to advocate for black lives? Check out this list of resources by our sister site Lifehacker for ways to get involved.