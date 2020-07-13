All The New Anime Coming To Animelab In July

There’s a lot of anime to watch these days, especially if you’re catching up with new series. Animelab, the Australian anime streaming service, is choc-full of simulcast series for July.

The one big outlier that’s been added recently is Hunter X Hunter, or at least English dubs of the series. It’s the first time English dubs have been available on any streaming service for Australians, which helps a lot if you’re trying to watch anime to help nod off.

Other than the Hunter X Hunter dubs, Animelab’s big hitters are all follow-up seasons and new simulcast series. There’s new seasons of Sword Art Online Alicization, Fire Force, Black Clover, and more.

Appare-Ranman

The socially awkward yet genius engineer, Appare Sorano, and the wise but cowardly samurai, Kosame Isshiki, find themselves aimlessly drifting in the sea between Japan and America.

In order to earn enough money to get back home, the duo enters a trans-American race in their own steam-powered car. Rivals, bandits, and other trials await them on this race from Los Angeles to New York.

Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement-

From studio OLM, known for the Pokémon series, the original Berserk anime, and Ni no Kuni, comes a brand-new show based on the popular mobile game of the same name.

Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- is set in a fantasy world with famous and handsome historical figures from the field of literature, who must call upon their magical abilities to save books that have been tainted by evil forces.

Fire Force: Season 2

Shinra and Company 8 have figured out the Evangelist’s goal: to gather Adolla Bursts from Shinra and Sho. After learning more about his past from Captain Burns, Shinra becomes more motivated to discover the truth about his mother and save Sho again.

But a mysterious girl known as the “First Pillar” reveals the Evangelist’s master plan to start another Great Cataclysm!

SUPER HXEROS

Earth faces an unprecedented threat from an invasion by the mysterious Kiseichuu. The Kiseichuu feed on human sexual energy, also known as “H-energy”, and weaken the human population.

High school student Retto Enjo is a member of the hero group HXEROS, who fight together to save the earth from the Kiseichuu.

Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation: Season 2

Have a malevolent spirit destroying your life that needs exorcising? Has a parent been abducted by a grim specter? Call Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation!

Magical law was created to bestow punishment on evil spirits that commit crimes. Only executors can deal out the justice you need, and Muhyo is the best. Our binding spells are powerful. Call us before it’s too late.

Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater

Introverted Hina Tsurugi is trying to adjust to her new school since moving from the countryside. And in spite of her unease around sea life, classmate Yuki Kuroiwa somehow convinces her to join the Breakwater Fishing Club. She wants to be open to these new friends and experiences, but some of them are as strange as the fish they’re supposed to hook. Is she biting off more than she can chew?

DECA-DENCE

After nearly being driven to extinction by life forms known as Gadoll, humanity dwells in a mobile fortress named Deca-Dence. Built to protect humans from the Gadoll threat, it’s occupied by Gears, warriors who fight daily, and Tankers, those without the same skills.

Natsume, who dreams of fighting, meets Kaburagi, an armour repairman. Their chance meeting will shake the future of this world.

No Guns Life: Season 2

Juzo Inui’s next mission is to rescue Rosa McMahon, a girl who holds a valuable piece of data the Berühren Corporation is after. Still reeling from Colt’s death, Tetsuro swears to never hesitate again.

And somewhere in the city, Pepper is determined to make Juzo her property along with her current Gun Slave Unit, Seven.

A new world, unfamiliar memories, and a name that cannot be forgotten. With no recollection of logging in, Kirito finds himself in a brand-new world with mysterious memories of a boy named Eugeo and a young blond girl, Alice.

Her name strikes him as important, unforgettable. But why? As he wanders the world for a way to log out, will he stumble upon something even more important than getting home?

The Millionaire Detective – Balance: UNLIMITED (July 17)

Detective Daisuke Kambe has no problems using his own fortune to solve crimes even if he assesses human lives based on their financial worth.

Compassionate Haru Kato sees all life as sacred and is sickened by Daisuke’s materialistic ways. Can they stop butting heads and overcome their opposing world views for the sake of solving the toughest crimes in the precinct?

Animelab is also producing a series of dubs out of Australia for the following: Black Clover: Season 3, One Piece, Fruits Basket: Season 2 and A Certain Scientific Railgun T.

