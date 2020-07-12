Here’s A Great Deal On A Cheap SSD

Every PC should be filled to the brim with SSDs, although most of us won’t be able to have those excellent 8TB SSD drives. Still, today’s a great chance to grab a cheap Crucial MX500 SSD for game installs, a future Windows drive or just extra storage.

The deal right now comes courtesy of Amazon Australia, which has discounted Crucial MX500 500GB SSD drives down to $86.77. That’s about $20 cheaper than what most of the major Australian components retailers are charging. It’s a good, cheap upgrade if your PC doesn’t have an SSD already — and a great addition if you only have the one SSD for Windows/your games.

You can pick up the deal over here. There’s no extra discount available through the “Frequently Brought Together” trick that worked so well recently, unfortunately. (That excellent deal on the Ryzen chips is over, too.)

The 500GB drive is only $10 more than the 250GB SSD, so you might as well get double the storage. 500GB won’t go too far if you install a few Modern Warfare-sized games. But for most people, 500GB is a perfect Steam drive. It’ll fit plenty of indie games, titles like PUBG, Valorant, Escape from Tarkov, CS:GO, Overwatch, Apex Legends, Fortnite, Rainbow 6: Siege, and still have room to spare.

If you really need a little more space, there’s a small deal available on Crucial 1TB NVMe SSD drives as well. It’s only about $10 less than what you’d pay at most Aussie retailers, but if you’re already getting a cheap SSD and have some spare M.2 slots that haven’t been filled, then $176 is a good price for a reliable NVMe drive.

Also: NVMe drives are fast as hell. They’re great for video editing and game installs.

For more info, click on over to Amazon for the 500GB offer, while the 1TB drive can be found here.

