What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Sometimes it’s just good to sit down and chill with a board game — and there’s one in particular that I’ve been dying to play.

The game is Smartphone Inc., and it’s pretty much what you think it is. Each player takes control of a smartphone company, with players buying, selling and trading smartphones while developing infrastructure, research and battling competitors.

It’s an economic board game at heart. A friend of mine backed it on Kickstarter, and I’ve been anxiously looking forward to playing it ever since it arrived. Sure, games like this fundamentally exist in other forms (hi, Power Grid). But playing as a Fake Nokia or Microsoft When Windows Phone Was Still A Thing is a hell of a lot more interesting than, say, another stock trading game or an economic trader from the Machiavelli era.

Also, board games that have very little RNG — big fan of that.

So that’ll be good fun. Otherwise, the weekend is going to be a little bit of cooking, cleaning and catching up with all the events — there’s a couple of conferences on Sunday and Monday, most notably Ubisoft super early on the Monday morning.

Also, I’m really tempted to rebuy Cricket 19 on PC. I’ve been playing for ages on the Switch, but the Switch’s lack of brightness and slightly dodgy performance is becoming a problem in, say, The Ashes when margins for error are real small.

Someone please talk me out of buying Cricket 19. Again.

What are you playing this weekend?