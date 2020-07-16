See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

3
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: July 17, 2020 at 9:30 am -
Filed to:au
death strandingwhat are you playing this weekend?
what are you playing this weekend
Image: Death Stranding

Sometimes, there’s no better weekend adventure than a journey into the unknown. Or, at least, the extreme weird.

As you all know, Death Stranding is a massive game. Most reviewers took upwards of 80 hours, if not more, when working through the game originally on the PS4. And yet, remarkably, it’s a hell of a lot faster to play on the PC. As an example, the first segment of the gameplay where you travel to Port Knot City? That took me about 20 hours in my original playthrough. I don’t know if that was a cumulative effect of extreme caution, just absorbing Kojima being Kojima in the right spirit, or longer loading times.

The second time around on PC, it took me around 8 hours to haul my ass to Port Knot City, and finish the boss fight.

Death Stranding Makes More Sense Now Than Ever

When Death Stranding launched last year, I thought, boy, this is a timely game. That, it was all an allegory for working at Amazon in some dystopian future. Maybe, but now, the game seems more relevant now than ever.

Read more

I wasn’t especially picky about doing spare deliveries — sorry, Wind Farm — because the game is way too much of a grind without the exoskeleton and the ability to fabricate motorbikes, so I rushed through. It’s also just a really strange time to be playing this game again, given everything that’s happening in the world.

So I’ll continue a little more with that. I’m also keen to get a bit of board gaming on — it’s been a while since I’ve given Fallout: The Board Game or Tapestry a go. And I still need to christen my copy of Star Wars: Outer Rim, the Fantasy Flight game about being a scoundrel and a smuggler.

What are you playing this weekend?

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Super Hot Mind Control Delete
    maybe a game of Hell Let Loose (it is free this weekend)
    The Last of Us Part 2 (Should really play it)
    Rage 2 (Brought it for $15, fairly acceptable)

    Reply

  • Yakuza 2, i played 0 and enjoyed it then picked up 1 however 1 wasnt that great so i have jumped over to 2 and am enjoying it.

    Have also started getting back into Battlefield V and am enjoying it (more than the 1st time i played)

    May also re-install no mans sky as the new update looks interesting.

    Reply

  • I’ve been playing Fortnite’s Save The World mode. I paid for it as a founder, and now that they’ve finally signed off on it as as finished as it’s going to get, I’m going to jump in and play what I was enjoying when it first came out.

    I burned out after a while when they were repeatedly changing mechanics and progression was a dog’s breakfast. They’ve fixed a lot of that up, since, so it’s a more enjoyable experience now.

    The bonus vbucks were a nice touch, too. Annoying that all the skins require hopping over into the BR mode to even bloody look at, though.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.