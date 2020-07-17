Worms Armageddon Just Got A Major Patch 21 Years After Its Release

Worms Armageddon was released over 20 years ago and since then has remained a fan favourite. And to celebrate the 25 year anniversary of the entire Worms series, developer Team17 has released a treat for longtime fans: A brand new update for Armageddon on the PC, filled with seven years worth of fixes, changes, and improvements.

Team17 announced this morning on Twitter and Steam the new 3.8 update for Armageddon, the third entry in the franchise. Originally released in 1999, Armageddon is a turned based strategy game starring tiny worms and destructive environments. It has been one of the most popular and beloved games in the franchise, receiving fan mods and support for the past two decades. It was last updated in 2013. Team17 has taken some of these fan improvements, fixes, and mod features and integrated them into the full official game with this update.

For example, “RubberWorm” was a popular Armageddon mod that let folks manipulate the physics and fire multiple weapons in a single turn, to name just a few of the 70 features it added. All of that is now part of the official game, though you will have to beat the singleplayer to access the new features.

Gif: Team17

This new update also adds interpolation between frames, making the action smoother. Slow-motion replays should now look less choppy. Another nice feature is the ability to play Armageddon in windowed mode with no issues, something that wasn’t really possible before this update.

Other features added in the 3.8 update include an OpenGL rendering option, new features for streamers, the ability to save maps midgame, then use them later, and fan translations of the game in seven new languages.

Team17 shared these stats of the full update:

370 fixes

45 changes

61 new features

Any game receiving an update this large and expansive for free would be impressive, but a game that is over 20 years old getting this amount of love and attention is wild. 2020 is a year full of surprises. A lot of them have been bad, but this is a good one.