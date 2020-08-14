Nintendo, It Seems, Has Removed Mario’s Nipples

Back in 2017, the world experienced the glory that is Mario’s nipples. But now in 2020, they appear to have vanished.

See? Well, no. You can’t!

As website Automaton points out, Mario’s nipples should be here — or so.

Nintendo has made official art of the character striking a similar pose, nipples and all.

Image: Nintendo

The new art seems similar but is missing two very important things.

I wonder why!

Image: Nintendo

Enhance.

Image: Nintendo

Enhance.

Image: Nintendo

Enhance.

Image: Nintendo

Hrmmmmm………..

Kotaku has reached to Nintendo for comment regarding Mario’s nipples but did not hear back prior to publication.