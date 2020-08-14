Nintendo, It Seems, Has Removed Mario’s Nipples

Back in 2017, the world experienced the glory that is Mario’s nipples. But now in 2020, they appear to have vanished.
See? Well, no. You can’t!
Stay cool, Mario! pic.twitter.com/xID5J1lmuH
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 12, 2020
As website Automaton points out, Mario’s nipples should be here — or so.
【ニュース】任天堂の暑中見舞いにて、「マリオの乳首」が消失。近年親しまれたマリオのアイコンが突如消えるhttps://t.co/vw44Q3am3V pic.twitter.com/T0Ki9cpKFr
— AUTOMATON（オートマトン） (@AUTOMATONJapan) August 13, 2020
Nintendo has made official art of the character striking a similar pose, nipples and all.
The new art seems similar but is missing two very important things.
— ????I LOVE LUIGI???? #Luigi ???? BLM! ACAB! (@LuigiOdyssey) October 17, 2018
I wonder why!
Enhance.
Enhance.
Enhance.
Hrmmmmm………..
Fixed it pic.twitter.com/Lp5emxU64G
— Jay (@RottenAppletun) August 12, 2020
Kotaku has reached to Nintendo for comment regarding Mario’s nipples but did not hear back prior to publication.