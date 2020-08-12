See Games Differently

Pokémon Go Player Arrested For Assaulting Friend

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: August 12, 2020 at 9:40 pm -
Filed to:japan
pokemonpokemon go

In Hokkaido, Japan, 56-year-old Kanehisa Satoh has been arrested after an alleged altercation with his 55-year-old friend over Pokémon Go.

The two first met several years ago while playing Pokémon Go.

The altercation broke out over a Gym in Pokémon Go while both were in a stopped car, reports Sankei. “I got pissed because he had gone ahead and took my encampment,” Satoh is quoted as saying in his confession. Satoh grabbed his friend by the chest and then kicked the driver’s side mirror, destroying it.

The 55-year-old man called the police, who rushed to the scene and arrested Satoh for assault and property damage.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.