Summer Games Done Quick Raises Over $US2 ($3) Million For Charity

Image: SGDQ
Summer Games Done Quick has wrapped up after a week of streaming, and all things said and done we got a week of very cool shit, some fun times and over $US2 ($3) million raised for Doctors Without Borders, also known by its better name Médecins Sans Frontières.

Despite this year’s event being an online-only show, and taking place amidst a soul-crushing global pandemic and economic crisis, viewers still parted ways with a huge amount of cash, with SGDQ 2020’s final tally coming in at $US2 ($3),308,922.84.

That money is going straight towards DWB, who on top of all their other amazing global work are now also at the front lines in the fight against the spread and effects of Covid-19.

If you missed any of the action and want to catch up, GDQ have a YouTube page with an archive of all the runs that took place over the week.

Fans of these events can mark January 3-10 2021 in their calendars, because that’s when SGDQ’s counterpart Awesome Games Gone Quick is taking place.

