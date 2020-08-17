The Best Xbox And PC Deals From Microsoft’s Ultimate Game Sale

Microsoft is having a massive sale on all things Xbox and PC. There’s Sims 4 for cheap, Forza Horizon going gangbusters and Ori and the Will of the Wisps for a song. With over 500 games on sale there’s likely to be something here on your list. While many of the games included are already available through Xbox Game Pass, there’s still plenty of good eggs to pick up.

Fantastic co-op game A Way Out is on sale for $13.98, the highly underrated Call of Cthulhu is just $19.23 and both the Borderlands and BioShock collections are going for around $30 — and the deals certainly don’t end there.

Xbox Ultimate and Gold members will also get an extra 10 per cent off the existing sale prices of most games. (The discount is on top of the sales prices listed below.)

Here’s all the best deals from the sale:

A Way Out – $13.98

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – $44.97

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey – $40.77

Anthem – $24.98

Arkane Anniversary Collection (Prey, Dishonored: Definitive Edition, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider) – $57.98

ARK: Survival Evolved – $23.98

Assassin’s Creed Deluxe Edition – $49.08

Assetto Corsa – $15.98

Battlefield V – $27.98

Bayonetta + Vanquish Bundle – $41.96

BioShock: The Collection – $31.48

Bleeding Edge – $19.97

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $24.48

Call of Cthulhu – $19.23

Call of Duty: BLOPS 4 – $39.98

Cities: Skylines (Xbox One Edition) – $18.35

Conan Exiles – $34.97

Dark Souls III – $34.98

Daymare: 1998 – $36.71

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition – $29.97

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep – $38.46

Diablo III: Eternal Collection – $39.98

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $66.46

FIFA 20 Champions Edition – $41.89

Gears 5 – $24.97

Far Cry 5 – $29.98

Forza Horizon 4 – $49.97

Hello Neighbour – $15.98

Hitman 2 – $29.98

Hitman 2 Expansion Pass – $20.98

Hunt: Showdown – $38.46

Indivisible – $41.97

Journey to the Savage Planet – $35.97

Jurassic World Evolution – $29.22

Life is Strange 2: Complete Season – $29.97

Monster Hunter: World – $23.97

Need for Speed: Payback – $13.98

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – $9.43

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – $31.96

Overwatch – $39.98

PUBG – $10.48

Quantum Break – $17.48

Resident Evil 2 – $32.97

Skyrim – $19.98

The Outer Worlds – $53.97

The Sims 4 + Cats & Dogs – $41.97

Those Who Remain – $23.96

Trine 4 – $23.98

All prices are shared across the PC and Xbox One versions of games where available.

You can check out the rest of the deals at the Ultimate Game Sale hub. If you see anything you like, feel free to pop it in the comments below and share it with your fellow Kotaku readers.