Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered Retail Listings For PS4, Xbox One And Switch Have Leaked

Published 58 mins ago: September 17, 2020 at 1:57 pm
Mass Effect could be back, baby.

Portugese retail website GamingReplay appears to have finally confirmed one of gaming’s worst kept secrets. The Mass Effect Remastered Trilogy is one of the most highly anticipated games yet to be announced for the current console generation. There’s been whispers and rumours of this remaster for months, with fans of the franchise frequently taking to social media to voice their desire for the game.Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered Retail Listings for ps4, Xbox One and Switch Have Been Leaked

Now, it looks like the game has been confirmed to be on the way.

Twitter user @Nibellion first spotted the leak, pointing out retail website GamingReplay featured placeholder retail listings for the Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. While the listings have since been taken down, Google has cached the original web pages and you can still view them via a quick search.

GamingReplay is a reputable retailer with a strong social media presence, so there’s no reason to think these listings are deliberately fake or misleading. The speed at which the listings were taken down is also worth noting.

All listings documented use default cover art from the original Mass Effect Trilogy games on last generation consoles. Still, it’s not hard to assume this retail listing is legitimate. A Mass Effect remaster for modern consoles has been talked about for several months with an October release date often speculated. They’re all critically lauded games and have deep, passionate fanbases backing them — so it’s certainly not a surprising to hear they’re set for a grand return.

While EA have yet to confirm the legitimacy of this major leak, it’s fairly safe to say even if these listings are false, Mass Effect still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Porting the original trilogy to consoles (particularly the Switch) would be a fantastic move for hyping up future Mass Effect releases and reinvigorating a trilogy often considered one of the best in gaming.

With a new Nintendo Switch Partner Showcase debuting on Friday at 12 p.m. AEST we may even see the Remastered Trilogy make a cameo appearance sooner, rather than later.

It’s about time for Mass Effect to make its grand return.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest news, updates and announcements on Mass Effect and other fantastic games.

  • !

    I already have the trilogy on PC, stoked to see it coming to the Switch though. It might be the first release since Hollow Knight I buy for both PC and Switch. Nice to see it might be cheaper on the Switch too, though I’m confused as to why it would be given the cost of cartridges as opposed to BluRays.

    I’ve heard (for me) unfortunate rumours that the first game’s optional and largely empty planets (which I adored) might have been cut entirely and the inventory / loot system “improved” (ruined) to match those of 2 and 3 though, which does dampen my enthusiasm, but if that’s the case it’ll still be fine on the Switch and mods can bring the base games up to visual parity on PC for me.

    My dream of Mass Effect’s story, characters and exploration remade with Andromeda’s visuals and gameplay won’t come true, but I’m still stoked to see this remastered trilogy sort of soft confirmed. Hopefully there’ll be a real confirmation soon.

    Reply

