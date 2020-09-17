How To Watch Nintendo’s Latest Direct Mini In Australia

If you’re not too burned out by all the PlayStation 5 excitement, Nintendo is continuing the gaming hype this week with its latest Nintendo Direct Mini. Like previously mini Directs, it’s set to focus on third party games rather than first party Nintendo titles. If you want to catch the event you’ll need to stay up for it, but with plenty of potential surprises you might just want to check in.

Nintendo’s September Partner Showcase takes place on Friday, September 18 at 12:00 a.m. AEST. That’s midnight tonight for all the folks on Australia’s East Coast.

There’s currently no word on what exactly we’ll be seeing from Nintendo and its partners this go around, but Directs are always a pleasant surprise.

The Switch line-up for the rest of the year is still very muddy (particularly given how much attention the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 has been given) so expect some good news for upcoming indie and AAA hits.

Games we could potentially see more of include Bravely Default 2 from Square Enix, No More Heroes 3 (recently delayed) or even something like Yo-Kai Watch 4, which is still planned for release in the West at some point. There could also be some movement on the Persona/Shin Megami Tensei front, but we’ll just have to wait and see. Nintendo’s got a pretty impressive track record of surprising folks, so expect some pleasant news when the Direct Mini takes place later tonight.

You’ll be able to catch all the action via the Nintendo YouTube page or stay tuned to social media for any breaking news.

It’s a great time to love video games.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest news and updates from the Nintendo Direct Mini on Friday.