After weeks of rumour and speculation, the latest Nintendo Direct Mini arrived last night. A 25-minute showcase centered on Nintendo’s third-party publishing partners, there were announcements aplenty. Japanese games dominated the show, with a Monster Hunter Rise/Persona bookend, but a few Western gems snuck in too.
For your convenience, we’ve collated every trailer debuted during the show below. You can also see the full Nintendo Direct Mini directly below, and you can find the full playlist over at Nintendo’s YouTube page.
Nintendo Direct Mini – 28.6.2022
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition
Lorelei And The Laser Eyes
Super Bomberman R 2
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
Pac-Man World: Re-Pac
Blanc
Return to Monkey Island
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Little Noah: Scion of Paradise
Railgrade
RPG Time: The Legend of Wright
Sonic Frontiers
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Live A Live
Doraemon: Story of Seasons – Friends of the Great Kingdom
Minecraft Legends
Dragon Quest Treasures
Portal: Companion Collection
Harvestella
Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable
And there you have it, every trailer from last night’s Nintendo Direct Mini! Did you see anything you liked? Anything that didn’t show up that you were hoping to see? Are you, like me, extremely keen for more Mario + Rabbids? Let’s discuss in the comments below.