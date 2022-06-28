See Games Differently

Every Trailer From Last Night’s Nintendo Direct Mini

Published 1 hour ago: June 29, 2022 at 7:55 am -
Image: Atlus, Nintendo

After weeks of rumour and speculation, the latest Nintendo Direct Mini arrived last night. A 25-minute showcase centered on Nintendo’s third-party publishing partners, there were announcements aplenty. Japanese games dominated the show, with a Monster Hunter Rise/Persona bookend, but a few Western gems snuck in too.

For your convenience, we’ve collated every trailer debuted during the show below. You can also see the full Nintendo Direct Mini directly below, and you can find the full playlist over at Nintendo’s YouTube page.

 

Nintendo Direct Mini – 28.6.2022

 

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

 

NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition

 

Lorelei And The Laser Eyes

 

Super Bomberman R 2

 

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

 

Pac-Man World: Re-Pac

 

Blanc

 

Return to Monkey Island

 

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

 

Little Noah: Scion of Paradise

 

Railgrade

 

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright

 

Sonic Frontiers

 

Disney Dreamlight Valley

 

Live A Live

 

Doraemon: Story of Seasons – Friends of the Great Kingdom

 

Minecraft Legends

 

Dragon Quest Treasures

 

Portal: Companion Collection

 

Harvestella

 

Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable

And there you have it, every trailer from last night’s Nintendo Direct Mini! Did you see anything you liked? Anything that didn’t show up that you were hoping to see? Are you, like me, extremely keen for more Mario + Rabbids? Let’s discuss in the comments below.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

  • I can’t wait to play the older Persona on Switch, I am still have way through the never ending brilliance of 5, so not sure I would want to restart it again.

