Every Trailer From Last Night’s Nintendo Direct Mini

After weeks of rumour and speculation, the latest Nintendo Direct Mini arrived last night. A 25-minute showcase centered on Nintendo’s third-party publishing partners, there were announcements aplenty. Japanese games dominated the show, with a Monster Hunter Rise/Persona bookend, but a few Western gems snuck in too.

For your convenience, we’ve collated every trailer debuted during the show below. You can also see the full Nintendo Direct Mini directly below, and you can find the full playlist over at Nintendo’s YouTube page.

Nintendo Direct Mini – 28.6.2022

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition

Lorelei And The Laser Eyes

Super Bomberman R 2

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Pac-Man World: Re-Pac

Blanc

Return to Monkey Island

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Little Noah: Scion of Paradise

Railgrade

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright

Sonic Frontiers

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Live A Live

Doraemon: Story of Seasons – Friends of the Great Kingdom

Minecraft Legends

Dragon Quest Treasures

Portal: Companion Collection

Harvestella

Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable

And there you have it, every trailer from last night’s Nintendo Direct Mini! Did you see anything you liked? Anything that didn’t show up that you were hoping to see? Are you, like me, extremely keen for more Mario + Rabbids? Let’s discuss in the comments below.