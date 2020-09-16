Sony Denies Production Delays For The PlayStation 5 As Pre-Orders Go Live [Updated]

A recent report from Bloomberg indicated Sony would need to cut its PlayStation 5 production forecast by 4 million units due to chip shortages and coronavirus-induced delays. Now, Sony has hit back, denying this claim outright and asserting the PlayStation 5 is still on track to meet its original production targets.

In a statement to GamesIndustry, Sony said: “While we do not release details related to manufacturing, the information provided by Bloomberg is false. We have not changed the production number for PlayStation 5 since the start of mass production.”

Production delays have been reported for both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in recent months due to the ongoing impact of coronavirus on global manufacturing, but it appears Sony is confident there won’t be any kind of bottleneck. While coronavirus has delayed many of the next generation’s flagship games — the consoles are still on track for their launch windows.

This doesn’t necessarily mean stock shortages won’t happen, however. It only means Sony is set to hit their targets. While this target is currently unknown, it’s speculated to be between the 10-15 million unit mark.

As talk of production delays continues, the good news is you can now pre-order the console from select retailers.

Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 are live on EB Games for a $200 deposit (while stocks last.) They’re also live on JB Hi-Fi for a $50 deposit.

Update 9:36 a.m. AEST 17/9: Pre-orders on EB Games are now sold out.

It appears everyone who pre-orders from EB Games or JB Hi-Fi will be guaranteed a console in the launch shipment, but this may change as we approach release. For now, everything appears hunky dory and it looks as though you’ll be able to nab a PlayStation 5 if you want one — but make sure to jump in quick.

With a fairly reasonable $749.95 price tag and hordes of gamers waiting to get their hands on the console, you’ll need to be lightning fast.