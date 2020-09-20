Welcome to Talk Amongst Yourselves, the friendliest community on the web. Chat about recipes for dinner, team compositions for Sword & Shield, or just have a good old rant about work. Whatever works, you’ll find someone like-minded to chat about it here.
As a bonus, we’ve also got a Kotaku Australia-only community Discord! If you want to jump in, you can do that via the widget below. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Highly recommended. Lot of cool people in there.
