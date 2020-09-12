The Next PS5 Showcase Event Is On September 16

Today, Sony announced that they have one last Playstation 5 showcase event before the console launches this holiday. This next event will be about 40 minutes long and will air on September 16 at 4 PM ET.

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020

According to the short blog post on the official Playstation blog about this upcoming event, the showcase will feature “updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios” as well as more information on third-party games.

Officially, Sony isn’t confirming any information on price or release date, but it seems likely we will hear about all of that at this event. Microsoft recently revealed, after some leaks, the release date and price for both the Xbox Series X and S. So it seems Sony might be ready to finally announce similar info next week.

