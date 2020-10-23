This Week’s Best PC Game Deals On Steam, Origin, Fanatical And More

Being a PC gamer means hunting for the best deals at multiple outlets on a weekly basis. You’ve got your Fanaticals and your Green Man Gamings, but you’ve got your Steams and your Origins, and the lists go on. Whether you’re looking for your next great adventure, a recent indie hit or just something to plow through before next gen hits, Kotaku Australia has you covered. Here are the best PC game deals from around the web this week.

To kick off, there’s an excellent price currently being offered for The Sims 4′s latest expansion pack, Journey to Batuu. You can pick it up on Origin for $14.97, a 50% off saving for a game that just released in September. (It’s always best to wait for Sims expansion packs for this very reason.)

Next, you’ve got the excellent Star Wars: Squadrons going for $37.46, a total steal for a fantastic space-faring combat sim.

As usual, there’s also fantastic deals on classic PC games like RollerCoaster Tycoon, indie hits on sale and more.

The Best of Origin’s PC Deals

The Best of Fanatical’s PC Deals

The Best of Steam’s PC Deals

The Best of Green Man Gaming’s PC Deals

Planning on picking anything up? Pop on down to the comments below and share your faves with the Kotaku Australia crew.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.