This Week’s Best PC Game Deals On Steam, Origin, Fanatical And More

Being a PC gamer means hunting for the best deals at multiple outlets on a weekly basis. You’ve got your Fanaticals and your Green Man Gamings, but you’ve got your Steams and your Origins, and the lists go on. Whether you’re looking for your next great adventure, a recent indie hit or just something to plow through before next gen hits, Kotaku Australia has you covered. Here are the best PC game deals from around the web this week.
To kick off, there’s an excellent price currently being offered for The Sims 4′s latest expansion pack, Journey to Batuu. You can pick it up on Origin for $14.97, a 50% off saving for a game that just released in September. (It’s always best to wait for Sims expansion packs for this very reason.)
Next, you’ve got the excellent Star Wars: Squadrons going for $37.46, a total steal for a fantastic space-faring combat sim.
As usual, there’s also fantastic deals on classic PC games like RollerCoaster Tycoon, indie hits on sale and more.
The Best of Origin’s PC Deals
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – $17.99
- Star Wars: Squadrons – $37.46
- The Sims 4: Journey to Batuu – $14.97
- The Sims 4: Island Living – $24.97
- Watch Dogs 2 – $17.99
The Best of Fanatical’s PC Deals
- Borderlands 2 GOTY Edition – $15.98
- Civilization VI – $19.78
- DiRT Rally – $2.89
- Doom Eternal – $46.97
- Ghost Runner (Pre-Order) – $29.66
- Metro: Exodus – $23.58
- Safe in Our World Bundle (Gris, RiME etc.) – $7.75
- The Sims 4: Realm of Magic – $14.39
- The Sims 4: Strangerville – $14.39
- Total War: Warhammer II – $27.89
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack – $2.17
- XCOM 2 Collection – $36.38
The Best of Steam’s PC Deals
- Disco Elysium – $39.86
- Frostpunk – $14.60
- Golf With Your Friends – $14.40
- GTFO – $39.99
- HITMAN GOTY – $20.22
- Octopath Traveler – $44.97
- Remnant: From the Ashes – $28.47
- Slay the Spire – $17.97
- Sniper Elite 4 – $12.74
- SUPERHOT VR – $20.99
- Tabletop Simulator – $14.47
- What the Golf? – $20.26
The Best of Green Man Gaming’s PC Deals
- Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition – $55.88
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! Pack – $29.74
- DiRT 5 – $63.71
- Dwarfheim – $29.48
- Empire of Sin – $44.51
- Fallout 76 – $19.34
- HITMAN 2: Gold Edition – $33.59
- Overcooked! 2 – $18.98
- Secret of Mana – $28.04
- Surviving the Aftermath – $30.20
- Ty the Tasmanian Tiger: The Boomerang Collection – $39.60
Planning on picking anything up? Pop on down to the comments below and share your faves with the Kotaku Australia crew.
