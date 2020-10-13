Here’s A Ton Of Great Gaming Monitor Deals

A lot of people have been building PC rigs over the last couple of months, primarily thanks to a ton of great Ryzen deals over the last few months. So, naturally, it’s a great time to think about cheap gaming monitors as well.

If you’re after a monitor for games Valorant, Fortnite, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or just high refresh rate gaming in general, you’ve got a few options. Let’s start at the low-end.

I reviewed the 27-inch CRG50 earlier this year, and loved its performance and design particularly considering the price. And at $360, it’s easily the highest quality entry-level 240Hz gaming screen you can get.

There are newer models out on the market today, and Samsung’s Odyssey G7 series has taken the VA panel technology several steps further in really impressive ways. But you’ll have to fork out almost three times the price for that. The CRG50 is a great option for lower-end rigs, PCs focused on esports titles, or parents who just want to buy a nice upgrade for their kids knowing that they’re just going to play a few games over and over. The power plug is still a great little bit of design, too.

More info on the CRG50 deal is available here.

If you want a monitor with the colour reproduction of an IPS panel, instead of dealing with the drawbacks of older VA screens, then Alienware’s 24.5″ AW2521HF screen is available for $630.

The screen normally retails for $699 at JB Hi-Fi or other local retailers, so you’re getting a nice discount here.

This one comes courtesy of Scorptech, who have by far and away the best deal on the VG2790QM. It’s a great all-around budget monitor if you’re OK with the 1080p maximum resolution.

1080p might not be sufficient for most people, however, and there are plenty of higher refresh rate screens with support for 1440p or 4K.

Gigabyte’s G27QC is one of the more affordable 1440p VA screens, offering 1440p support with a 1ms refresh rate for $490. The advantage going through Amazon for this one is the free shipping. If you’d prefer an IPS screen, you can get that for $525 with free shipping as well. More info on those offers here.

This is a good option for a cheap gaming monitor or a low-end rig. Great option for kids as well.

More deals are expected to pop up over the next 24 to 48 hours, and I’ll update this post as more offers become available. If you spot any good deals anywhere, let me know in the comments and I’ll add them in!

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.