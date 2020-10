Scribbletaku

In honour of Quibi’s passing, why not have a Scribbletaku in portrait format?

OK, that was perhaps the weakest possible segue into the fact that today's Scribbletaku -- again with thanks to the exceptional transientmind -- just so happens to be in portrait form.

You know, just like Quibi, the mobile streaming service that nobody really wanted to watch -- and not a clue as to which game it is.

Or is it?

Insert evil laughter here.