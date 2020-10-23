Bonus ScribbleTaku

So, the lunchtime ScribbleTaku didn’t exactly go as planned, what with being (unbeknownst to me) a repeat. Can I get away with blaming it on being both a Friday AND a Friday in 2020?

No?

Very well, you leave me no choice but to dip into my own extensive* artistic talent and come up with something else which will probably also get guessed quickly. Although if this exact picture has ALSO run in the last month, I’m going to be seriously freaked out, given I only drew it 30 seconds ago.

*This is clearly a lie. My cats have better drawing skills than I do.